Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25126 allows users to access perpetual Microsoft Office products from the Settings app

Ashwin
May 26, 2022
Windows 11 News
|
0

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25126 has been released to the Dev Channel. It brings a revamped Accounts page to allow users to access all supported Microsoft Office products from one place.

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25126 allows users to access perpetual Microsoft Office products from the Settings app

What's new in Build 25126

Build 22567 that was rolled out a couple of months ago, brought an important change to the Accounts page in the Settings app. It included options to view your active subscriptions, manage your payment methods and billing information. This was limited to displaying your Microsoft 365 subscription. Now, Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25126 has added shortcuts to all Office products that are tied to your account. This includes shortcuts for perpetual products such as Office 2021 and Office 2019. The data displayed in the Settings app, is quite similar to that you can find on your account management page at Microsoft.com.

Microsoft is A/B testing the feature, so the Accounts page may not reflect the products licensed to your account just yet. That is the only new feature in Build 25126, as this is mostly a bug fix release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fixes in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25126

The latest build fixes a bugcheck with the error code DRIVER_IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL in pci.sys, that was causing the installation of Dev Channel builds to fail, and rollback to the previous release. Users had reported that the Program Compatibility Assistant Service was consuming a lot of CPU resources in the previous builds, this issue has been mitigated.

You can now edit the names of folders in the Start Menu even when a touch keyboard is docked. Another crash issue that was related to Explorer.exe has been fixed. The change log also mentions that the Task Manager will no longer stop responding, if Explorer.exe has hung. The Processes page in the Task Manager will indicate the status of apps when they are not responding. The color of the circles used in the Performance page will reflect the graph in the summary view, if you've hidden the graphical indicators on the sidebar.

The Lock option in the Start Menu has been removed from the Windows Sandbox, because it wasn't working. Windows 11 will display the preview image under Personalization > Lock Screen correctly for Arabic and Hebrew language users. Previously, it was displaying the image backwards for these users. Using the “Open All Active Printers” option from the system tray shortcut will not open File Explorer, when there are no active queues.

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25126

Known issues

The Known issues in Build 25126 are identical to those in the previous release. Live Captions are still buggy, and games with Easy Anti-Cheat may result in crashes.

Microsoft has confirmed that many users had reported that they were unable to install the previous builds on their computer. I too, had trouble with these in Build 25120, and had to clean install the Preview Build last week. But, I had no issues updating to Build 25126.

Microsoft has announced that it will bring the Amazon Appstore preview to five additional countries by the end of this year: France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom. The Store now supports Win32 apps, so developers who code their programs in .NET, C++, Electron, Flutter, Qt, Rust, etc, can host their apps at the Store. The Redmond Company has also opened up ad campaigns on the Store, to allow developers to promote their apps using contextual ads.

Summary
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25126 brings an easy way to access your perpetual Microsoft Office products
Article Name
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25126 brings an easy way to access your perpetual Microsoft Office products
Description
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25126 fixes various issues, and adds a new way to access your perpetual Microsoft Office products.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Windows 11 desktop wallpaper

Microsoft: Windows 11's product satisfaction and adoption is highest ever
search widget in Windows 11 build 25120

Here is why Microsoft continues to add unpopular features to Windows
pc-health check app windows 10

Windows 11 now available for all compatible devices according to Microsoft
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25120 introduces a search bar on the desktop

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25120 introduces a search bar on the desktop

Microsoft's replaces bundled Quick Assist app with Microsoft Store version
We take a closer look at Suggested Actions in Windows 11

We take a closer look at Suggested Actions in Windows 11, and show you how to disable it

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Popular Posts

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved