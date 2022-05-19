Windows 11 now available for all compatible devices according to Microsoft

Martin Brinkmann
May 19, 2022
Windows 11 News
1

The release version of Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system is now available for all compatible devices according to Microsoft. The designation for broad deployment is an important milestone, as it is used by organizations to determine the readiness of the operating system for broader deployment on devices.

The Windows release health dashboard for Windows 11 version 21H2 reveals the status change.

Current status as of May 17, 2022 (PT)

Windows 11 is designated for broad deployment.

The original version of Windows 11,version 21H2, was released on October 5, 2021 to the public.  The staged rollout used machine learning and algorithms to offer the upgrade to the Windows 10 devices that were considered the most compatible with the new version.

Microsoft increased the roll out speed and announced in January 2022 that Windows 11 would be offered as an upgrade to all eligible devices ahead of schedule.

Windows 10 administrators may use Microsoft's PC Health Check App to find out if a machine is compatible with Windows 11. Another option is to open the Windows Update section of the Settings application to run a manual check for updates. Windows Update will either return that the PC is not compatible with Windows 11, or offer the upgrade instead.

There is no direct upgrade path from Windows 7 or Windows 8 devices. It is possible to chain updates, first to Windows 10 and then to Windows 11.

Windows 11's rollout appears to have slowed down a bit in recent months. While data from third-party tracking companies is not very accurate, it may highlight trends. Ad Duplex, for example, saw a slow down of adoption from March 2022 on.

Microsoft does not release specific market share information about Windows products, and it is unclear by how much the modified system requirements are limiting adoption of the Windows 11 operating system.

Windows 11 version 22H2

Windows 11 version 22H2, the first feature update for Windows 11, is expected to reach RTM status in the coming week. The new feature update is several months away from being released via Windows Update and other update services. First devices with the new version are expected to be released at the end of 2022.

Some administrators may prefer to wait for the release of Windows 11 version 22H2 before they run the upgrade. The initial version of Windows 11 is supported until 2024, as Microsoft extended the support range of future Windows 10 and 11 devices when it switched to a one feature update per year release cycle.

Now You: did you upgrade to Windows 11?

windows 11 suggested actions

Comments

  1. John G. said on May 19, 2022 at 1:46 pm
    Reply

    “First devices with the new version are expected to be released at the end of 2022.” More than a year with the nonsense W11 taskbar, the creepy startup and the poor new File explorer. It’s a complete miracle that Microsoft still exists considering the amount of crap they release. If Steve Jobs could look at W11 he will probably laugh for decades. Anyway, W11 users deserve to wait, the longer the wait, the hard the pain. Myself included. Thanks for the article! :]

