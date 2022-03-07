How to restore the classic Gmail.com view
Last month, Google announced the rollout of a new Gmail design for customers. The option to try the new Gmail design is displayed to users on start, but it is completely optional at this point.
The new design brings the Google services Gmail, Chat, Spaces and Meet closer together. The new left sidebar displays entry points so that users may switch to one of the services with just a click. Each icon supports notification bubbles that highlight new content right away. The new design supports the hiding of the main Gmail sidebar among other things.
The classic Gmail design lists mail, chat, rooms and meet folders and links on the left, and links to Google services in a sidebar on the right.
Starting in April 2022, the new Gmail view will be enabled for all users, but it is possible to restore the classic view at that point. This guide walks you through the steps of restoring the classic Gmail view. It needs to be noted at this point that Google plans to remove the classic design from Gmail at the end of the second quarter of 2022. Users won't be able to restore the classic view anymore once that happens.
Some Gmail users may prefer the classic Gmail design over the new design that Google is launching in 2022. The new design is optional at this stage, but many users of Gmail's web interface should see an option to try it out. The design will be enabled by default in the coming month.
To restore the classic Gmail interface, do the following:
- Open the main Gmail website, if you are not on it already.
- Activate the cogwheel icon in the upper right corner. It is on the left of the question mark icon there.
- Select the "Go back to the original Gmail view" link that is displayed when the menu opens.
- A form opens on the page. Select Reload to go back to the original view. You may type a reason for going back, but it is completely optional.
- The Gmail website reloads and the classic view is restored at the end of the process.
Note that the 2022 design of Gmail will be activated automatically in the future, and that there is no option to go back once Google removes the option from the menu.
Now You: which design do you prefer? Classic or the 2022 design?
Comments
It will be like YouTube and Google Search – these older layouts will eventually be removed from the code and no tricks will be able to bring them back.
Gmail is the worst email service ever, always a new problem whatever you think you are doing the right things. For example, other email services are able to send any type of attachment, and also to receive it too, with no problem at all. Have you tried to send compressed PDFs, DOCXs or even DOTs files to someone who has Gmail? Obviously they would scan your DNA if they could! :[
The new Gmail interface seems to load faster than the classic I’d been used to (Brave browser), and isn’t significantly different to my eyes, so I won’t mind it.
If I ever do get fed up with Gmail, I’d probably switch to emclient and treat Gmail as just a pop3/smtp server.
Tried it. If you use a background image, it’s nearly completely overlaid–might as well not have an image at all. The new layout seems designed to do nothing so much as promote non-Gmail features. I’ll keep the classic view as long as I can. Gmail as a service is excellent, but the browser interface is not, and now it’s getting worse.
Doesn’t matter to me, I use clients on computers and phones. Once in a while I go into GMail’s web interface just to see what they’ve f’d up since the last time and hardly ever find much.
Big issue is, as mentioned by John G. above, is doing anything out of the mainstream is a crap shoot. Long threads become very hard to follow, lots of issues. Through a client (T-Bird or FairMail for us) stuff works fine.
The proposed look seems cleaner although I couldn’t care less about the junk services they’re highlighting in the new left column. I’m guessing it can be hidden.
ULBoom, “Long threads become very hard to follow…”
More like almost impossible.
I’ve been using gmail since January 2005 and as I can recall was before it went public. I was working IT for a credit union at the time and my manager sent me an invite.
It’s just been for casual email, forums, free software tech support, etc.
The only thing I ever liked is the easily managed labels where I can have the same email in several “folders,” which is one way of thinking about that concept.
Otherwise, I’m glad I’m not forced to use it by an employer or someone.