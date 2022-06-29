Google begins rolling out the new Gmail design to users as the default option

Ashwin
Jun 29, 2022
Gmail
|
2

Earlier this year, Google revealed a new Gmail design. The email service is now rolling out the new interface for users as the default option.

Google begins rolling out the new Gmail design to users as the default option
New Gmail design

The new Gmail design has a sidebar that allows you to switch between Mail, Chat, Spaces and Meet. When you switch to the new interface, you may notice that Gmail's side panel has disappeared. Don't worry, it's still there. Mouse over the Mail icon, and it will display the classic menu which has the shortcuts for the Inbox, Drafts, Sent, Bin, and all your labels.

It might be a little cumbersome to move the mouse over to the left every time you want to access one of the options. The solution for this is simple, just click on the hamburger button above the menu, to pin the sidebar permanently. Similarly, you can collapse the menu for a minimal experience whenever you want.

gmail new design sidebar collapsed

ADVERTISEMENT

The new Gmail View displays the hover preview for other services regardless of whether the menu is collapsed or open. If you have Gmail open, and want to quickly access Chat, just mouse over it to view a list of your conversations, without leaving the Mail view. The icons on the sidebar support unread badges to indicate that something needs your attention. When a new message arrives, you will see a notification  in the corresponding service. The accent color of some visual elements have been updated.

That is pretty much all that has changed in the Gmail experience. The rest of the interface is the same, including the side panel on the right edge of the screen, with shortcuts for Calendar, Keep, Tasks, Contacts, etc.

A support page on Google says that users will be able to choose the apps that are listed on the sidebar, by clicking on Settings > Apps in Gmail > Customize. This should allow users to remove Chat, Spaces and Meet from the side panel, but I don't see the option for this.

choose which apps to use in Gmail

Image credit: Google

How to enable the new Gmail design manually

1. Access the Quick Settings panel from the top right corner of the page.

2. Click on the "Try out the new Gmail view" button.

How to enable the new Gmail design manually

3. The website will prompt you to reload the page to switch to the new Gmail design. Click the reload button to refresh it.

enable the new Gmail design manually

The new Gmail view should be enabled for you.

new Gmail design

Note: The option to switch to the new Gmail design may not be available for all users just yet. It didn't appear for me in Firefox, but when I accessed it via a Chromium-based browser (Edge), it appeared. So, if you don't have the new view, you may want to try that, but YMMW.

The important thing here is that the new Gmail interface is an opt-out experience, i.e., it will be enabled by default. If you wish to restore the classic Gmail design, you can do so from the Settings menu.

switch to gmail new view or original view

If you don't see that option in the menu, there is another way to get the old GUI back. Click on the cog wheel, and select "see all settings". The first set of options, under the General section, allow you to switch between the new and original views. Hit the save button at the bottom of the page to apply the changes. This option was originally meant to be removed by the end of Q2 2022, but since the new design is just beginning to roll out, we can expect it to stick around for a few more months, before Google pulls the plug on it.

Do you like the new Gmail design?

Summary
Google begins rolling out the new Gmail design to users as the default option
Article Name
Google begins rolling out the new Gmail design to users as the default option
Description
The new Gmail design is now available for users. The new interface will be enabled by default, but you can switch to the original view.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

restore classic gmail view

How to restore the classic Gmail.com view
gmail new design

Google Workspace customers will get a new Gmail design
Gmail phishing emails

How Gmail phishing emails bypass the filters and how to spot them
What does archive mean in Gmail

What Does Archive Mean in Gmail?
Best Chrome Extensions for Gmail

What are the best Chrome extensions for Gmail?
Custom statuses now live on Google Chat for mobile devices

Custom statuses now live on Google Chat for mobile devices

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. kalmly said on June 29, 2022 at 2:35 pm
    Reply

    Thanks for the warning and the info on how to return to the original GUI. Personally I much prefer the Thunderbird view.

  2. Pursewarden said on June 29, 2022 at 2:48 pm
    Reply

    Y’know what? Gmail can go **** itself. lt now blocks all my logins from Thunderbird and sends critical security alerts every time I log in to webmail from *any* IP address.

    And no, I am not about to waste any more time frigging around with the brilliant 35-step workarounds for Thunderbird presented on the web, or reading forum entries on the critical security alerts issue that basically conclude goolag has *****ed up and big.

    Gmail UIs have always been designed to present the maximum complications and extract the maximum amount of information from the user, like a bloodsucker. The only UI I will ever need is the standard Thunderbird one.

    I currently use single gmail address for validating my smart phone account because that (for the moment) is more convenient than a non-gmail one, but that is it.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved