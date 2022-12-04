Downloading Top Apps on Windows 10

There are many apps available in the Microsoft store; however, many users aren't aware of these apps and probably don't even know how to download them from the store. The store interface is not that straightforward, and it's easy to miss something. This article will show you how to install an app from the store on your Windows 10 computer.

Steps To Install Apps

1. Open Microsoft Store

Click on the start button and look for the Microsoft store. Open the Store and select the Search button (or press Ctrl + F) to search for the app you need. You can also browse through categories to see all available apps or select 'All apps' to view all available apps in any category.

2. Click the app you need

Once you've located the app you need, click on it to begin installing.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Click the get button

Once you select the app you want to download, you will see a 'Get' button. When you click on it, you must type in your Microsoft credentials and sign in.

On this page, you can see what apps have been added to your account and choose which ones you want to uninstall. If you don't have an account, you'll need to create one before installing an app.

3. Follow the instructions on the screen to install the app

Why It's Advisable to Download Apps Only From the Microsoft Store?

The Microsoft Store is the best place to download apps because it has many trusted apps for you. The store also has games and specific apps to help manage your daily tasks. You can find apps to help ease your tasks or improve your efficiency.

The store has a variety of apps available for download in different categories, so it's easy to find what you're looking for. You can also rest assured that the apps are from trusted developers and won't contain viruses or malware.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reliable Apps Now at the Click of a Button

As you can see, many apps are available at the click of a button. However, knowing how to download them is the key. We hope this article helped you understand how to browse the Microsoft store.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement