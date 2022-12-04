Downloading Top Apps on Windows 10

How To Install Apps From the Microsoft Store on Windows 10?
There are many apps available in the Microsoft store; however, many users aren't aware of these apps and probably don't even know how to download them from the store. The store interface is not that straightforward, and it's easy to miss something. This article will show you how to install an app from the store on your Windows 10 computer.
Steps To Install Apps
1. Open Microsoft Store
Click on the start button and look for the Microsoft store. Open the Store and select the Search button (or press Ctrl + F) to search for the app you need. You can also browse through categories to see all available apps or select 'All apps' to view all available apps in any category.
2. Click the app you need
Once you've located the app you need, click on it to begin installing.
3. Click the get button
Once you select the app you want to download, you will see a 'Get' button. When you click on it, you must type in your Microsoft credentials and sign in.
On this page, you can see what apps have been added to your account and choose which ones you want to uninstall. If you don't have an account, you'll need to create one before installing an app.
3. Follow the instructions on the screen to install the app
Why It's Advisable to Download Apps Only From the Microsoft Store?
The Microsoft Store is the best place to download apps because it has many trusted apps for you. The store also has games and specific apps to help manage your daily tasks. You can find apps to help ease your tasks or improve your efficiency.
The store has a variety of apps available for download in different categories, so it's easy to find what you're looking for. You can also rest assured that the apps are from trusted developers and won't contain viruses or malware.
Reliable Apps Now at the Click of a Button
As you can see, many apps are available at the click of a button. However, knowing how to download them is the key. We hope this article helped you understand how to browse the Microsoft store.Advertisement
Comments
This is not a Ghacks article. I am a very respectful person, but this is not for the audience of this site. This is setting the bar too low.
I feel like on a website teaching 60+ year olds right now. (No offense, some of you guys rock and made IT what it is today.)
People here actually know the CLI, they can fix their own bootrecords with installation media and command line. You want to aim really high, write about the “Group policy editor” and useful settings please.
I don’t really like the store or use it, but I’m more interested how I can bypass the requirement for Microsoft account that prevents me from installing some apps. I know about the AdGuard store and downloading .msixbundle or whatever the fuck they are, sometimes I can sideload them, sometimes they refuse to install, even with PowerShell and I just can’t be bothered to push it anymore, because these apps and store should have never existed, .exe is the way to go.
There were so many games in 2020, especially Phantasy Star Online 2 that launched first on the Microsoft Store and 90% of the playerbase complained that each time they close the game and shut down their computer, the game installation path would mess up and next time they tried to play, it would prompt them to redownload and install the game all over again, and that was a 70 GB game. It was so bad that the developers were forced to publish the game on Steam and that’s where everyone went to play it, people literally stopped playing from May to August until the game released on Steam so they can play it properly. It was really bad, I don’t know if the Microsoft Store has fixed this now, but that was a huge blunder for a product they so zealously want to push.
Once you find the store, get Ear Trumpet. Yopu’ll love it as much as I do.
It’s the volume control Microsoft should have made.
“..and it’s easy to miss something”
There is nothing to miss on Microsoft Store.
Oh dear… You begin your helpful explanation with the instruction “Click on the start button”, but how? Do I click with my tongue, or with two fingers? Or do you mean just touching with one finger? I assumed the latter, but then the next problem arose. Where is this so-called “start button” and what does it look like? Is it the button I use to switch the computer on? I guess that’s what you meant, but when I tried “clicking” it with one finger, the computer suddenly went off, poof… just like that. And then I had to switch it on again, with the same finger.
Somehow I got back here again, but don’t ask me how, I’ve got no idea. So next time, please explain this to me first: “How to get to any website on Windows 10?”
Please, I do need this guidance, urgently! With your invaluable help, will I then be able to ever make it back yet another time to this particular website, to Ghacks? Who knows? I’m not sure.
I do feel so helpless, you know, for I really wanted to get to that Store. I keep clicking with my tongue and my teeth, right here in front of the screen, but nothing happens. Nothing! Please, please, help! Christmas is coming, soon, so you really need to show me the way to that magic Store! Maybe it is the very same store as that Amazon one that I heard rumours about? The one in Brazil?
Help! Yes, please keep helping us! Come help us all! We’re all so confused and clueless right now!
Thanks for the article, because easy articles like this are highly recommended for starter users like my mother, considering that she has very low experiencia with computers and it’s a newbie of W10.
You mean to tell us that your mom reads ghacks in search of such texts? Respect ;D