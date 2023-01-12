7 Settings to Optimize for Gaming Performance on Windows 11

Shaun
Jan 12, 2023
Updated • Jan 11, 2023
Windows 11 News
|
2

Gamers are always looking to get the best performance from their computers - be it the latest drivers or swanky gadgets. Similarly, Windows 11 has also got people excited about gaming because of new features to enhance your gaming experience. Here are a few twitches you can make to take your gaming to another level.

Switching On Game Mode

When you switch on game mode in Windows 11, it will devote maximum resources toward your gaming application. This means it will disable background activities, switch off notifications, and improve overall performance. To enable game mode, you need to enter the settings menu and select gaming from the left. In the navigation pane, you will see game mode. Toggle the switch to 'on.'

Windows 11 Optimize Gaming Performance Handy Tips

Prioritizing GPU

Under the game mode screen, you can click on any graphic item and enter the default settings. You can then change these settings based on the game you're playing. You should always use high-performance GPU settings when playing high-resolution games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turning Off Enhanced Pointer Precision

Windows 11 looks to enhance the user experience by improving your mouse pointer precision. However, this could conflict with many games as some games out there also look to enhance the mouse pointer precision. To switch off the enhanced pointer precision, look for mouse properties and click on additional mouse settings. Under the tab 'pointer options', uncheck the box next to enhance pointer precision.

Windows 11 Optimize Gaming Performance Handy Tips

Updating GPU Driver

GPU drivers are constantly updated. This is for better performance and enhanced reliability. Top graphic cards such as AMD, NVIDIA, and Intel work their best when their drivers are updated. Make sure you run all updates for your drivers before you begin gaming.

Updating Windows

Most users don't realize that they receive the factory version of Windows 11. This is several versions behind the latest release. This means the security protocols and additional updates need to be installed before your computer is ready. Run all checks and download all updates to keep your computer secure.

Disable Unnecessary Apps

Every computer has quite a few unnecessary apps that open at startup and run in the background. Make sure you disable the apps you don't need. To do this, open the start menu and look for apps. Scroll through all the apps and remove any obvious promotional apps. The list of apps you remove may be different for other users. Use your judgment here when disabling or removing apps.

Enable Optimized Power Plan

To further enhance your Windows 11 gaming experience, you must use a power plan suited to your gaming needs. For most computers, you will see a balanced power option under power options in the control panel. You can choose to enable a high-performance power plan that may eat up your battery life but may give better performance.

Windows 11 Optimize Gaming Performance Handy Tips

Gaming at Its Best

Gaming on your Windows 11 computer can be exciting. However, to enhance your gaming performance, you may need to follow these tips. These are tips from experienced gamers that can help take your gameplay experience to the next level.

Advertisement

Related content

Windows 11 Review: 15+ New Features You Should Know About in 2023

Windows 11 Review: 15+ New Features You Should Know About in 2023
install Windows Subsystem for Android for Windows 11

Microsoft updates WSA to Android 13, here's how to install it on your Windows 11 PC
Windows 11 update brings certain translation issues and other problems

Windows 11 update brings certain translation issues and other problems
How To Move the Taskbar to the Top or Side on Windows 11?

How To Move the Taskbar to the Top or Side on Windows 11?
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25247 recommended websites in the Start menu

Windows 11: Microsoft removes Website Recommendations and another annoying feature
Windows 11 Update Stuck: Fixed For Good

Windows 11 Update Stuck: Fixed For Good

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Boni58 said on January 12, 2023 at 10:01 am
    Reply

    All nice suggestions. Thanks for the article.
    There is an “Ultimate Power Mode” in Windows, and I would recommend it too.
    Also, setting executable priority in Task Manager to High, helps a lot.
    Greetings

  2. John said on January 12, 2023 at 11:15 am
    Reply

    I think OEM’s do provide some applications that also try and maximize the performance on their systems. Personally, I have been unimpressed with Windows 11 and its promised gains in gaming.
    My experience has been mostly muted in moving from Windows 10 to 11 with gaming.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved