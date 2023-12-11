Windows Share to suggest Sharing Services in Windows 11

Martin Brinkmann
Dec 11, 2023
Windows 11 News
|
1

Windows Share will soon suggest sharing services in Windows 11 that are not installed. Microsoft introduced the new feature in beta builds of Windows 11.

Windows Share is the native share feature of the Windows operating system. It works similarly to share services on mobile devices and other operating systems.

Select the share icon to get a list of options. On Windows, this includes a list of installed applications and connected services of the logged in user. Share may also suggest people to share to directly, but this depends on the list of contacts of the user.

Windows Share: suggested applications

windows share suggestions Windows 11

Windows Share will soon suggest other services and applications, even if these are not installed. Microsoft demonstrated the functionality recently with Whatsapp.

The share menu displayed four installed apps -- Outlook, Feedback Hub, Microsoft Teams and Snipping Tool -- and WhatsApp, which was not installed on the device. The "install" label underneath WhatsApp indicates this to the user.

Please note that visuals may change before the feature lands in stable versions of the Windows 11 operating system.

Microsoft describes the feature in the following way: "The Windows share window now supports sharing with WhatsApp under the “Share using” section. If you don’t have WhatsApp installed, you can choose to install it from Windows share window directly. Over time, we plan to try this experience out with other apps as well."

For now, the feature is limited to WhatsApp, a popular messaging application by Meta. WhatsApp is included in the Share menu if it is installed now, or its installation is suggested to users when they open the share menu.

Microsoft revealed no details on the integration. One likely assumption is that only Microsoft Store apps will be suggested to users. This limits potential sharing services to those available on the Microsoft Store. For now, only WhatsApp is suggested to test the functionality.

Closing Words

The share feature of Windows 11 is an optional tool. While it may speed up sharing for some users, others may prefer to share directly. This can be done by opening installed apps or websites manually to paste files or content into messages or mails.

 

 

Summary
Windows Share to suggest Sharing Services in Windows 11
Article Name
Windows Share to suggest Sharing Services in Windows 11
Description
Microsoft is working on adding services and apps to Windows Share in Windows 11 that are not installed at the time.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Windows 11's Notepad is getting character count on the status bar

Windows 11's Notepad is getting a character count on the status bar
Microsoft special event

Windows in 2024: Microsoft working on AI-focused Windows release
Microsoft is reportedly auto-installing the HP Smart app on Windows 10 and 11 PCs

There is an explanation for the HP Smart app Windows auto-installation issue
Microsoft special event

Windows 11 24H2 and Windows 12 expected in 2024

Windows 11 Development: overview of the November 2023 changes

Paint's AI Image Creator is now available for everyone

Tutorials & Tips

How to Capture Screenshots on Windows 10 and 11

Quick Ways to Open Device Manager in Windows 11

How To Move the Taskbar to the Top or Side on Windows 11?

Windows 11 Update Stuck: Fixed For Good


Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. anymouse said on December 11, 2023 at 1:15 pm
    Reply

    The use of your personal information to target ads and / or offers for anything is an invasion of your privacy.

    Stop using all Microsoft products. There is better software from alternative sources.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved