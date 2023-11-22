Steam, Epic Games and GOG launch Black Friday Sales

The last two months of the year are always packed with sales. This is especially true for game distribution platforms, regardless of whether the platform is PC, PlayStation, Switch or Xbox.

Sales in three major PC gaming stores have started earlier today. PC gamers can check out what is on sale on Valve's Steam store, the Epic Games Store and on GOG.

Black Friday Sale on Gog

Starting with GOG, the site has several thousand games on discount during the sale according to the announcement. The game distribution platform focuses on classic PC games and independent games for the most part, but you find a selection of triple A games thrown in as well.

The sale runs for an entire week, ample time to browse what is on offer. You may also grab a free game, Styx Shards of Darkness, in the first three days of the sale. To get it, sign-in to your account at the site and activate the "add to library" button.

Game filters help find games of a particular genre, price range or based on tags.

Recommendation: The Yakuza Complete Series

This game pack includes seven Yakuza games in total that promise months of glorious gameplay. The series offers an arcade-style gameplay with a surprising amount of depth. You play a member of the Yakuza in all of them. The game takes place in different Japanese cities and at different times.

Epic Games Store Black Friday Sale

The Epic Games Store Black Friday Sale runs from November 21 to 28. Epic Games promises lots of discounts and there is an (almost) storewide Epic Coupon again. This 33% coupon is applied automatically on checkout for eligible transactions. The main restriction is that it applies only to games that still cost at least $14.99 after any discounts have been applied.

Select games are discounted already and you can browse all of them here. There are filters available to narrow down the selection, e.g., by price, genre or features.

Recommendation: Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty Bundle

You need a fairly potent gaming PC for this game. It includes the original Cyberpunk 2077 game by CD Project Red and the only DLC, Phantom Liberty.

It is an action adventure game that plays in a dystopian future. The story is interesting and the DLC and updates have made the game a wonderful experience. The focus is on story and action for the most part.

The Steam Autumn Sale

Valve Software launched the Steam Autumn Sale some hours ago. It runs from November 21 to 28 and features thousands of games on discount. Not all games on Steam are discounted though.

You may browse games by category, your personal list of recommendations, or check out Community Recommendations.

Recommendation: Brotato

Brotato is an arena fighting game that may look silly if you compare it to the high-end games mentioned above. It features dozens of characters to play, lots of weapons, items and enemies, boss fights, different game modes and a lot more.

Closing Words

Game sales are an excellent option to buy new games. Unless you really want to play a game immediately, it is usually a good idea to put games on a wishlist and wait until it is discounted in a sale to buy it.

Now You: do you play to buy games during the sales?

