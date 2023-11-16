The new ChatGPT design is pretty

New ChatGPT design
Emre Çitak
Nov 16, 2023
On November 15, users who went to the homepage of the popular chatbot encountered the new ChatGPT design. Everyone's favorite chatbot seems to have been quietly updated.

ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, has captivated the tech world with its ability to engage in open-ended, meaningful conversations, generating human-quality text, and translating languages with remarkable fluency. ChatGPT, which enabled almost all major technology companies to focus on AI technology, was quickly adopted and loved by the tech community.

And now the long-awaited ChatGPT overhaul has taken place. The new ChatGPT design offers a much more minimalist, sleek and uncluttered look.

New ChatGPT design
The new ChatGPT design is a lot more minimalistic compared to the first design

What's different in the new ChatGPT design?

One of the most noticeable changes is the transformation of the left bar, now adorned in a chic black color. This deliberate choice in the color palette contributes to a more immersive experience, creating an inviting environment for users.

Navigating through past conversations or initiating a new chat still follows the same familiar pathways, preserving the essence that users have grown accustomed to over time.

In addition to the visual makeover, the menu has also received a stylish upgrade, making a grand entrance in a sophisticated black-tie ensemble. The menu is now located at the bottom of the page, rather than being open by default.

This change not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the platform but also aligns with a more intuitive and user-friendly experience.

New ChatGPT design
The chat interface is now as sleek as it gets with the new ChatGPT design

Where is the ChatGPT edit button?

Previously positioned at the top right corner, the edit button has been moved to the end of the prompt in the updated interface. This change not only improves the aesthetic balance of the platform but also enhances the user experience for those working with extensive text input. The new placement of the edit button ensures that users can easily access and modify their responses in a seamless and logical manner.

What does the new ChatGPT design mean for OpenAI?

The decision to roll out a new ChatGPT design is not arbitrary; rather, it reflects a strategic move by OpenAI to elevate the user experience. By incorporating user feedback, OpenAI demonstrates a commitment to addressing usability concerns and design preferences. This redesign serves as a multifaceted approach to bolstering marketing and branding efforts, renewing interest and trust in ChatGPT.

OpenAI’s comprehensive strategy, as reflected in the new design, underscores the organization’s dedication to improving ChatGPT’s functionality, user attractiveness, and competitive standing in the dynamic landscape of artificial intelligence. The redesign also doubles as a means of bolstering marketing and branding efforts, rekindling interest and trust in ChatGPT.

Latest from Softonic

