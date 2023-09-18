Is your Pixel Watch broken? Google recommends buying a new one
Google has recently stated that it cannot repair malfunctioning Pixel Watches. Instead, their recommendation to users facing issues with their smartwatches is straightforward: "Please just buy a new one" as a Google spokesperson says to the Verge.
This declaration has left many Pixel Watch owners bewildered and searching for answers.
Google's Pixel Watch, launched with much anticipation, has faced its fair share of criticism, primarily related to hardware issues. Users have reported screen corruption, flickering, and other glitches that hinder the device's functionality. Despite these concerns, Google's response has been unexpected.
Google suggests buying a new watch instead of fixing it
According to Google, the complex and compact design of the Pixel Watch makes it nearly impossible to repair, especially for common issues like screen problems. They argue that attempting to fix it might cause further damage. As a result, they suggest opting for a new device instead.
This stance from Google has understandably frustrated many Pixel Watch owners who expected a reliable and repairable product. Users who invested in this smartwatch are now left with limited options when facing technical troubles.
Reddit user u/Firelight7118 shared this post about eight months ago and the situation has not changed since then:
What about the e-waste?
This situation raises questions about sustainability and the environmental impact of disposable tech products. Additionally, it challenges the trust consumers place in tech giants to provide durable and repairable devices.
The current amount of electronic waste, or e-waste, is a growing global concern. Globally, it is estimated that there are approximately 50 million tons of e-waste generated each year. This alarming amount of electronic waste poses significant environmental and health challenges.
According to forecasts, the generation of e-waste is expected to continue rising. By 2030, it could reach up to 75 million tons annually, signifying a substantial increase in electronic waste production therefore big tech companies such as Google should be producing environment-friendly products that can be actually fixed.
With the Apple Watch Series 9 now out, Google's failure to take immediate action on this issue will certainly decrease its dominance in the market.
Featured image credit: Google.
