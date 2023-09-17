Microsoft is testing another AI writing feature in Edge

Martin Brinkmann
Sep 17, 2023
Microsoft Edge
|
3

Microsoft continues to integrate and test AI features into its products. One of the latest products to gain yet another AI test is the company's Edge browser. In testing for at least a month, AI Writing is only available in Microsoft Edge Canary, and there only for some users.

Microsoft describes the feature in the following way: When this is on, you'll get help writing on the web with AI that allows you to generate ideas for writing, elaborate, re-write, change tone, format and more".

A right-click on text in Edge displays the Rewrite option in the menu. Edge rewrites the text selection automatically and displays the new copy in an overlay. Users may select different options to adjust the output, such as changing the tone, format or length of the output.

Tone and format options support different presets. Format, for example, allows users to switch between paragraph, email, blog post and ideas.

microsoft edge bing compose

The entire AI Writing feature resembles Bing Chat's Compose mode, which is already integrated into Microsoft Edge. A click on the Bing Chat icon in the Edge sidebar and the selection of Compose opens the AI-enhanced writing mode in the browser.

Compose mode displays the same format and tone options as AI Writing. The only advantage that AI writing provides is that it may improve text selection in some cases. Compose users may need to copy and paste text from an Internet site, which may a fraction of a second longer than AI Writing's right-clicking on the text and selecting the Rewrite option.

Compose offers broader writing options, as you may command the AI to write a text about a specific subject using a specific format, tone and length. It can also rewrite text that you paste or write into the text field.

Bing Chat and other AI tools on the Web can also rewrite content that you feed them.

It is unclear at this point whether AI Writing will find its way into stable versions of Edge. Microsoft may decided to pull it or change it.

AI-powered writing can be a useful tool in a writer's arsenal, but it is necessary to verify the writing before publishing it, as it may contain errors and other issues.

Earlier this year, CNET had to issue corrections on a number of articles written by "automation technology", which means AI. More and more companies will attempt to cut costs by switching to AI for some of the published stories on their properties.

Now You: do you use AI for test creation?

Summary
Microsoft is testing another AI writing feature in Edge
Article Name
Microsoft is testing another AI writing feature in Edge
Description
A look at a new AI-powered Writing tool in Microsoft Edge, that looks very much like an already existing tool in the browser.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Microsoft Edge 117 launches with Favorites Recovery and feature removals
Windows 11 browser changes

Microsoft finally backs down on Edge, but only in EU

These tools will soon be removed in Microsoft Edge to make it simpler

Windows 10 users may now attach Microsoft Edge's sidebar to the desktop
microsoft edge

Microsoft Edge for Business launches next week: here is what you need to know
Microsoft Edge darker dark mode

Edge may soon save screenshots of every page you visit

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Leopeva64 said on September 17, 2023 at 9:10 am
    Reply

    Yup, I tweeted about this over a month ago…

    https://twitter.com/Leopeva64/status/1687519473606033409?t=8xi5qPSTOcFHClmB8Nhohg&s=19

    .

    1. Leopeva64 said on September 17, 2023 at 9:15 am
      Reply

      Lol, I apologize, I didn’t realize that in the article there was a link to my tweet :?-?(

  2. Anonymous said on September 17, 2023 at 11:24 am
    Reply

    The answer is: No I don’t use AI because it has zero cognition. Martin, is that guy contemplating jumping off that ledge? ;-)

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved