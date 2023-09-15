Brave Browser 1.58 launches with YouTube adblocking improvements

Brave Software has released a new version of Brave Browser Stable. Brave 1.58 is the latest stable version of the browser and it is available for all supported desktop operating systems already.

Since Brave Browser is based on Chromium, it is also changing the minimum macOS version to 10.15, just like Chromium and Google Chrome did.

Users of the web browser may select Menu > Help > About Brave to display the current version installed on the device. Opening the page runs a check for updates, and the latest version should be downloaded and installed at this point as well. Once installed, Brave Browser's "About" page should list the version 1.58.124.

Brave 1.58

The official release notes on the Brave website reveal that the underlying Chromium part has been upgraded to version 117.0.5938.62, which includes the fix for the critical security issue found in WebP image handling among other things. Google addressed the issue earlier this week in Chrome and also in the Chrome 117 release.

As far as noteworthy changes are concerned, there are a few. Brave users who watch videos on YouTube in the browser may benefit from the enforcement of aggressive cosmetic filtering on the site after the update. Another usability change enables the Easylist Cookie List for existing and new users alike in the browser. This list is designed to block cookie banners and other privacy notices that websites may display on visit.

Brave Browser is now also removing the tracking parameters “mtm_cid” and “pk_cid” from URLs automatically.

Brave's Speedreader feature, which improves the readability of articles, has new customize options that allow users to change the theme, font and text size right from the interface. It is a quick option to make quick changes to the mode, which users may enable manually or automatically.

Brave Browser ships with the "tune" icon now instead of the lock icon, which Google did also launch in Chrome and added to Chromium.

Brave Software lists improvements to vertical tab animations and sidebar slide animations as other improvements.

The browser's Web3 functionality has been updated as well, as usual. Web3 powers the browser's wallet, integration of crypto-assets and management options.

Brave Software continues to expand the browser's Web3 capabilities, but also usability features.

Now You: do you use Brave Browser?

