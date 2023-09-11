Leaked Google Pay data revealed an unsettling reality

A leaked Google Pay data spreadsheet has brought to light the stark disparities in average salaries within the tech giant, shedding light on racial and gender pay gaps that continue to persist.

The leaked Google Pay data exposes a disheartening truth, where black staff members are earning an average of $20,000 less than their white counterparts, and the gender pay gap remains a significant concern.

This revelation raises important questions about diversity and inclusion within one of the world's most prominent tech companies.

The leaked Google Pay data points out a scandal

The leaked Google Pay data spreadsheet, as reported by Daily Mail, provides a comprehensive view of salary disparities within Google. It highlights that black employees, on average, earn significantly less than their white counterparts, a disparity that cannot be ignored.

Not only does the leaked data reveal racial disparities, but it also underscores the persistence of the gender pay gap at Google. Women within the company continue to earn less than men for equivalent roles and responsibilities.

This finding is consistent with broader industry trends and emphasizes the need for further efforts to achieve gender equity in the tech sector.

The gap is not small

According to leaked Google Pay data, compensation at Google varies significantly by race and ethnicity, as revealed by the available data.

Asian employees have the highest base salary at $170,000, accompanied by a substantial equity of $88,000, and a bonus percentage of 43%, which results in a bonus of $31,000.

Black/African employees receive a base salary of $147,000, equity of $50,500, a bonus percentage of 40%, and a bonus of $25,000.

Hispanic/Latino/Latinx employees earn a base salary of $152,000, with equity amounting to $70,000, a bonus percentage of 43%, and a bonus of $28,000.

Indigenous employees receive a base salary of $158,500 and substantial equity at $92,000, although specific bonus data is not available.

Middle Eastern/North African employees have a base salary of $171,000, equity of $90,938, a bonus percentage of 42%, and a bonus of $29,700.

White/European employees, including those of mixed race, earn a base salary of $170,750, with equity at $92,000, and a bonus percentage of 43%, resulting in a bonus of $31,000.

White/European descent employees who identify as such exclusively receive a base salary of $171,000, equity of $93,000, and a bonus percentage of 43%, leading to a bonus of $31,140.

Two or more races employees earn a base salary of $159,000, with equity totaling $78,535, a bonus percentage of 41%, and a bonus of $29,478.

Implications are far-reaching

The existence of such disparities within Google has far-reaching implications. It not only damages the company's reputation as a progressive and inclusive employer but also raises questions about broader societal issues of systemic discrimination and inequality.

These disparities in compensation based on race and ethnicity underscore the need for companies like Google to address diversity and inclusion issues and work towards creating a more equitable workplace for all employees, regardless of their background.

