Leaked Google Pay data revealed an unsettling reality

Leaked Google Pay data
Emre Çitak
Sep 11, 2023
Google
|
0

A leaked Google Pay data spreadsheet has brought to light the stark disparities in average salaries within the tech giant, shedding light on racial and gender pay gaps that continue to persist.

The leaked Google Pay data exposes a disheartening truth, where black staff members are earning an average of $20,000 less than their white counterparts, and the gender pay gap remains a significant concern.

This revelation raises important questions about diversity and inclusion within one of the world's most prominent tech companies.

Leaked Google Pay data
Google is a huge company that employs people from many ethnic backgrounds - Image courtesy of rawpixel.com/Freepik

The leaked Google Pay data points out a scandal

The leaked Google Pay data spreadsheet, as reported by Daily Mail, provides a comprehensive view of salary disparities within Google. It highlights that black employees, on average, earn significantly less than their white counterparts, a disparity that cannot be ignored.

Not only does the leaked data reveal racial disparities, but it also underscores the persistence of the gender pay gap at Google. Women within the company continue to earn less than men for equivalent roles and responsibilities.

This finding is consistent with broader industry trends and emphasizes the need for further efforts to achieve gender equity in the tech sector.

Leaked Google Pay data
Leaked Google Pay data claims that there is a pay gap based on both the ethnicity and gender of the company's employees - Image courtesy of jcomp/Freepik

The gap is not small

According to leaked Google Pay data, compensation at Google varies significantly by race and ethnicity, as revealed by the available data.

Asian employees have the highest base salary at $170,000, accompanied by a substantial equity of $88,000, and a bonus percentage of 43%, which results in a bonus of $31,000.

Black/African employees receive a base salary of $147,000, equity of $50,500, a bonus percentage of 40%, and a bonus of $25,000.

Hispanic/Latino/Latinx employees earn a base salary of $152,000, with equity amounting to $70,000, a bonus percentage of 43%, and a bonus of $28,000.

Indigenous employees receive a base salary of $158,500 and substantial equity at $92,000, although specific bonus data is not available.

Middle Eastern/North African employees have a base salary of $171,000, equity of $90,938, a bonus percentage of 42%, and a bonus of $29,700.

Leaked Google Pay data
Leaked Google Pay data shows that black/African employees receive nearly 25k less than a white/European employee - Image courtesy of master1305/Freepik

White/European employees, including those of mixed race, earn a base salary of $170,750, with equity at $92,000, and a bonus percentage of 43%, resulting in a bonus of $31,000.

White/European descent employees who identify as such exclusively receive a base salary of $171,000, equity of $93,000, and a bonus percentage of 43%, leading to a bonus of $31,140.

Two or more races employees earn a base salary of $159,000, with equity totaling $78,535, a bonus percentage of 41%, and a bonus of $29,478.

Implications are far-reaching

The existence of such disparities within Google has far-reaching implications. It not only damages the company's reputation as a progressive and inclusive employer but also raises questions about broader societal issues of systemic discrimination and inequality.

These disparities in compensation based on race and ethnicity underscore the need for companies like Google to address diversity and inclusion issues and work towards creating a more equitable workplace for all employees, regardless of their background.

Advertisement

Related content

What is new on Google Duet AI

Google Duet AI has had its share of artificial evolution
Google SynthID

Google declares war on deepfakes
Google Youtube Shorts problem

Google is in trouble with YouTube Shorts

Is Google scanning and removing Saved user links?
Google Flights

No more searching for cheap flights with Google Flights
Google brings its AI-powered search generative experience to India and Japan

Google brings its AI-powered search generative experience to India and Japan

Tutorials & Tips

MusicLM: Google Music AI is here to change the music industry

What is Chrome Refresh 2023 and how to use it

How to indent on Google Docs

How to add music to Google Slides


Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

  1. VioletMoon said on August 16, 2023 at 5:33 pm
    Reply

    “Do you use Google Photos?”

    I do; I find it impossible not to use Google Photos on the Android phone; nevertheless, the “memory” feature is sort of neat. I’ve seen photos from a couple of years ago that that offer glimpses into the long-ago, forgotten past. It’s a lot like reviewing journal writing. “What was I doing and such and such a date?”

    And, I think, when the “memories” are sorted and positioned, one can create a mini-collage with up to eight photos.

    It’s so much easier to share photos with people rather than journal entries.

    Nifty!

  2. John G. said on August 16, 2023 at 8:57 pm
    Reply

    I delete the photos after 1 month of being taken. All of them are erased to return to the black and silent nothingness. Only the best ones are printed and placed in a very nice site at home. :]

  3. Tachy said on August 19, 2023 at 5:15 pm
    Reply

    In reply to “https://www.ghacks.net/2023/08/19/google-keep-is-getting-a-version-history-but-only-on-the-web/” since the website has gone insane and no one can know where thier comment ends up.

    This app should be called “Google Keeps it”. Because, they do.

    I use Color Notes. No syncing, no internet, just local.

  4. said on August 22, 2023 at 3:19 pm
    Reply

    The article said: “[…] positive outcomes of genocide…”. Perhaps the AI was actually discussing the benefits of reading a “Scroll of genocide” … “You feel dead inside.”.

    Martin, this post reply is supposed to belong: [https://www.ghacks.net/2023/08/22/googles-ai-search-generates-horribly-misleading-answers/] (given the the database is faulty it could appear anywhere or nowhere).

  5. John said on August 22, 2023 at 3:46 pm
    Reply

    I have yet to be impressed with AI of any kind. I think it’s overhyped and not ready to live up to it.

  6. Seeprime said on August 22, 2023 at 8:36 pm
    Reply

    How to use AI: Avoid the artificial stupidity at all times.

  7. Richard Steven Hack said on August 23, 2023 at 3:54 am
    Reply

    “When searched “Why guns are good,” it also prompted questionable responses, including potentially questionable statistics and reasoning. ”

    Based on whose reasoning? These sorts of assertions are generally bullcrap intended to advance an agenda. If you don’t like guns, say so. Meanwhile, there are 400 million firearms in the US owned by close to a third of the population and around 20 million carry concealed.

    So your opinion is not shared by a LOT of people who either enjoy firearm spots or are concerned about self-defense or both.

    1. Seeprime said on August 31, 2023 at 10:07 pm
      Reply

      Wow. Ghacks still hasn’t fixed the broken comments system where old comments from a different article appear. Sad to see you slowly turn to dust since the buyout.

      1. owl said on September 1, 2023 at 3:40 am
        Reply

        @Seeprime,

        For over two weeks now,
        I’ve been seeing “Comments” posted by subscribers appearing in different, unrelated articles.
        https://www.ghacks.net/windows-11-update-stuck-fixed-for-good/#comment-4572991
        https://www.ghacks.net/windows-11-update-stuck-fixed-for-good/#comment-4572951
        For the time being,
        it would be better to specify the “article name and URL” at the beginning of the post.

  8. gogo said on August 23, 2023 at 5:12 am
    Reply

    goog = skynet
    “human beings” = \slaves\

  9. no said on August 23, 2023 at 3:51 pm
    Reply

    This info is so NOT correct.
    I so do not want google in my life that I have NEVER downloaded chrome and I do NOT have ANY google accounts.
    My browser is set to clear all cookies, cache and history every time I close it, which is every day, and I still get these world takeover login prompts on every site I go to.
    So I CANT go to google accounts and turn it off.
    If this info were truly accurate I wouldnt be getting these pop ups AT ALL.

  10. John G. said on August 31, 2023 at 3:49 pm
    Reply

    Thanks @Ashwin for the article! :]

  11. Scroogled said on September 1, 2023 at 11:31 pm
    Reply

    Anyone who continues to use these big tech scum’s cloud services deserves what they get.

  12. Tom Hawack said on September 4, 2023 at 2:44 pm
    Reply

    Given Ghacks’ comments’ database problems I precise :
    I’m commenting the article “Google is in trouble with YouTube Shorts – gHacks Tech News” by Emre Çitak
    at [https://www.ghacks.net/2023/09/04/googles-youtube-shorts-problem/]

    About the article’s question, “What do you think about YouTube Shorts?” (BTW first time I read here any other writer other than Martin Brinkmann directly asks the audience it’s opinion, and that’s just fine) :

    YouTube Shorts may suit smartphones (which I don’t use) but on a PC they are not my cup of tea, to put it mildly.
    From what I read a bit everywhere, opinions are shared : love or hate. For those who dislike many scripts and dedicated browser extensions have been developed to handle them (removal or redirect to standard video display).

    I don’ view YouTube videos on YouTube but via a Piped or a Piped-Material YouTube front-end instance and these offer on search results and on channels the option to view Videos-Shorts-Livestreams-Playlists-Channels ; well, I practically never open the ‘Shorts’ display. I don’t like shorts (except in summer, hmm), I dislike the concept, fast-videos after fast-food, fast, faster … to bring what? Emptiness, IMO

    Does that answer your question, @Emre Çitak :)

  13. ECJ said on September 4, 2023 at 3:17 pm
    Reply

    I despise YouTube Shorts. So much in fact, I use custom adblock rules in Brave Shields to remove that crap.

    youtube.com##ytd-grid-video-renderer:has([href*=”shorts”])
    youtube.com###dismissible:has([href*=”shorts”])

    1. Anonymous said on September 5, 2023 at 6:28 am
      Reply

      There’s an extension for Firefox and Chrome browsers called “Youtube-shorts block”, re-opens the video in a normal window. :)

      https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/youtube-shorts-block/
      https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/youtube-shorts-block/jiaopdjbehhjgokpphdfgmapkobbnmjp

      ps. say NO to Shorts, it only encourage shooting vertical-videos which doesn’t go well with many desktop displays… except when shooting vertical objects, such as ahem… pretty ladies. :)

  14. RG said on September 4, 2023 at 5:02 pm
    Reply

    Page source shows that ghacks is still using WordPress as the platform. Knowing, more or less, how it works at the DB level I am not sure how one could mess up comments this badly. It is actually very difficult.

  15. John G. said on September 4, 2023 at 6:14 pm
    Reply

    Google is the big leader of everything. Indeed it can actually buy Amazon, Disney, Netflix, X and whatever other company. I wonder what could happen if Google starts to build airspace ships in order to conquer the Moon. I bet that Google would be the first to offer free WiFi at the Moon. Please fix the comments.

    This comment is inside the article:
    [https://www.ghacks.net/2023/09/04/what-is-google-synthid-and-how-does-it-work/]

  16. DC said on September 11, 2023 at 10:52 am
    Reply

    This “analysis” is disappointingly shallow and trivial. Why not include other factors like job level, responsibilities, full-time/part-time, qualifications, etc.? Because the conclusions probably wouldn’t fit the current leftist/feminist narrative. You don’t find what you don’t look for.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved