Google has once again taken a significant stride by expanding its Duet AI capabilities within Google Cloud. This development promises to revolutionize app development, streamline DevOps processes, and offer a myriad of benefits across various industries.

Google's Duet AI, initially introduced as an AI-powered productivity suite, has grown into a comprehensive toolset. It now encompasses an array of features tailored to enhance productivity, assist developers, and elevate user experiences. This expansion signifies Google's commitment to making cloud computing more human-centric and holistic.

And now, Google has announced the expansion of Duet AI in Google Cloud, making it available for a wider range of use cases, including app development, DevOps, and more. Duet AI is an AI-powered collaborator that can help users be more productive on Google Cloud by providing suggestions, recommendations, and assistance.

What is Google Duet AI?

Duet AI is built on top of Google's leading large foundation models and is specially trained to help users be more productive on Google Cloud.

Google Duet AI can understand natural language and provide assistance in a variety of ways, including:

Code generation: Google Duet AI can generate code based on your natural language descriptions. This can be helpful for tasks such as creating new features or fixing bugs.

Source citation: Duet AI can help you cite the sources of your code. This can help you avoid plagiarism and ensure that you are giving credit where credit is due.

Test coverage: Duet AI can help you write tests for your code. This can help you ensure that your code is working correctly.

Designing and publishing APIs: Google Duet AI can help you design and publish APIs. This can help you make your code more accessible to others.

Migrating and modernizing applications: Duet AI can help you migrate your applications to Google Cloud or modernize them to take advantage of new features.

Google is committed to using AI to make its products and services more helpful and efficient. Duet AI is one example of how Google is using AI to improve the Google Cloud Platform.

See how Duet AI responds to a natural language prompt through a chat interface and converts a function to Go and updates the back-end database to Cloud SQL, in the Google Cloud Tech YouTube channel's video below.

What is new on Google Duet AI?

Google Duet AI is now supporting code refactoring, so developers can modernize legacy applications with ease. Simply formulate a natural language prompt, such as "Convert this function to Go and use Cloud SQL," and let Duet AI do the rest. This feature not only saves time but also reduces costs associated with manual refactoring.

Additionally, Duet AI's context-aware code generation utilizes knowledge of a company's codebase and libraries to suggest specific code snippets. This means that generated code can incorporate the company's existing classes and methods, streamlining the development process.

DevOps receives a boost with Duet AI's new capabilities to automate deployments, enforce correct configurations, and assist in debugging issues. Integration with BigQuery allows for contextual assistance in writing SQL and Python code for data analysis.

Moreover, vector embeddings can be generated in BigQuery, enabling the construction of semantic searches and recommendation queries.

Duet AI's functionality extends beyond BigQuery, as it can work with relational databases like Cloud Spanner, AlloyDB, and Cloud SQL. Natural language prompts can be used to generate code for structuring, modifying, or querying data. The Google Database

Migration Service can also be driven by Duet AI to automate code conversion for complex cases, including stored procedures, functions, triggers, packages, and custom PL/SQL code.

Lastly, Duet AI now offers vulnerability summarization and classification, providing suggestions for remedying security issues. Stay ahead of the curve with Duet AI's innovative features, making app development, DevOps, and security management more efficient than ever before!

How can you make the best out of the Google Duet AI?

To make the most out of Duet AI, there are several ways to optimize its functionality.

Firstly, it's essential to be specific with your requests. By providing clear and concise instructions, Duet AI can better understand what you need, and respond accordingly. This means that instead of using vague or general terms, try to use precise keywords related to your query. For instance, if you want information on a particular topic, mention the exact term or phrase you're interested in, rather than simply asking for "information".

Another tip is to communicate naturally. When interacting with Duet AI, speak as you would with a human. Don't worry about using overly technical or formal language; the AI model is designed to comprehend everyday conversation. So, feel free to express yourself in the same way you would when talking to a friend or colleague.

Lastly, remember that although Duet AI is incredibly advanced, it's still a work in progress. As with any AI technology, there may be instances where it doesn't quite meet your expectations. However, rest assured that the system is constantly improving, so don't get discouraged if it doesn't perform flawlessly every time.

Be patient, and give Duet AI the opportunity to learn from your interactions and improve its responses accordingly. With these tips in mind, you'll be well on your way to making the best of Duet AI and enjoying an efficient, helpful, and seamless interaction experience.

Featured image credit: Duet AI/Google.

