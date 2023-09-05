Meta is removing Facebook's dedicated News section in several European countries
Facebook parent company Meta announced today that it is removing the dedicated news section on Facebook for users in several European countries.
In An Update on Facebook News in Europe, the company reveals that it will deprecate Facebook News in France, Germany and the United Kingdom in early December 2023.
Facebook users may activate the news tab on Facebook's website and in the official apps to access curated news content; this option is removed from Facebook in early December.
Meta is quick to point out that this does not mean that users from the affected countries can't read news anymore on Facebook. News content remains available in a user's feed and by running searches. In other words: only the option to access news via the dedicated news tab is removed.
Publishers who came to an agreement with Facebook regarding Facebook News may continue to post news content on the site. Meta will furthermore honor its obligations under existing Facebook News agreements. Agreements with existing publishers will not be renewed and no new publishers will bee added to the list of official news publishers in those three countries.
Meta expects that it won't offer "new Facebook products specifically for news publishers in the future".
The company explains that news content makes up "less than 3%" of the content of feeds of users on Facebook, making news a "small part of the Facebook experience" for most users. The decision was made to put Facebook News to rest to focus development resources on services that Facebook users "value the most", according to Meta.
The decision to end Facebook News in the three countries is not related to Meta's earlier decision to block news content on Facebook and Instagram in Canada.
Meta suggests that news publishers use other ways to drive eyes on their content and traffic to their sites. Products such as Facebook Reels, a short video format, or Facebook's advertising system are mentioned specifically.
The dedicated news tab remains on Facebook until is removal in December 2023. Facebook users may continue to see news content in their feeds, for instance, when other users publish news, through ads, or when Facebook's algorithm pushes non-sponsored content into the news feed of users.
Facebook did not reveal financial information about its News service in the three countries. One reason for the termination of the service could be that it did not provide Facebook with enough revenue to make it a sustainable feature.
Now You: have you used Facebook's News tab?
Comments
I must admit I don’t mind the reminder.
I use that as a trigger for an annual review.
The week of their birthday I scan their contact details, LinkedIn, Facebook & Twitter to make sure I have all of their public contact information up to date.
That and also send them a quick message.
Pro Tip – I also have a script that on a daily basis will choose a contact at random for review.
Ross
You da man, Martin! Do you know how many people on Reddit shot me links and it wasn’t until your article here that I ever saw a page like “Contacts only?” Google really doesn’t want you to find this info! Lol!
They didn’t hide it… if you’ve only accessed the calender through Gmail from it’s tiny reminder notice interface, then you wouldn’t know how much more you can do with it. If you click the 9 boxes icon to access Google services, you can go to the full Calendar at any time and edit, add, change stuff at whim. Changes I make to the full calender get updated to my Android’s calender and vice versa with the only difference is having a full keyboard to type when I’m on my desktop/laptop is better than Swyping or poking contact and event information into the tiny calender APP.
Every comment has a point and absolutely right, Google tries really hard to hide their settings, it was last year were I stopped using Google services altogether but two gmail and photos. There was one point in time were I was going to change every account that was using gmail address, results it would’ve been more than just a headache and stuck with it.
Thanks for the Preview Martin
I turned off FB on my android phone. When I turned it back on, all of the birthdates appeared along with holidays, etc. I do not like this feature as it does not allow me to notice the appointments that I place on my calendar. please tell me how to delete. When I go onto calendar on my android, it does not have settings, so unable to delete or change calender . I don’t want notifications to appear when the birthdays are approaching, but I don’t want them to be on the calendar 24/7. HELP
Google’s built-in calendar lets you turn off birthdays from your circles, but it does NOT let you turn off the import of Google+ birthdays into your contacts. So if you have a contact with an email address that matches a Google+ profile then their birthday is forced onto your Birthdays calendar.
Obviously this is annoying as heck, so I built a replacement Birthdays calendar without this problem:
https://better-cal.appspot.com
Hello, I am desperate for help please.
I often list items for sale via facebook market place. One of my items out of 80 items on sale, was getting a strange amount of view. I had listed it before for about a year and it only ever reached a few hundred fews or so. This time it had reached about 19,000 views in one week, which was fake and abnormal. i was getting horrible pm’s from people on it, really nasty mocking my costume and myself.
I had to take the time down, reported everything to facebook they did not thing!
I then took it down for 3 weeks and have just put it back up and same thing is happening again. if I click the 3 little dots by the message it says leave group, but what group, it doesn’t tell me nor is there a link. I am n a few local buy sell groups or community groups, but how do I know which one it is?
any help how to stop this would be appreciated as somenoe said they think i’m being tagged in a group, but what group i don’t know, i’ts not nice.
It has been a long time so I can’t say for sure but I think you can prevent people from tagging you and last I knew it asks you if someone has tagged you and then you can decline it.
If Facebook doesn’t help you then its clear that they don’t care about you and you should maybe think at the very least about moving your sales elsewhere.
These short articles don’t worth the spent time of reading. I am very disappointed with them.
This article is
Martin Brinkmann
Mar 6, 2015
Updated • Sep 29, 2018
Facebook, Tutorials
In short, it was a topic of its time and may not be useful in today’s world.
Subscribers should pay attention to the “article creation and update dates”.
@owl, I beg your pardon, however I didn’t comment here this comment but in one of Emre Çitak. I see posts of mine in some other articles too with some old dates. I hope someone will fix this issue soon.
What is this? A sales pitch for Facebook?
Facebook is an untrustworthy organization and it’s apps are junk.
Go out and do something real. Like meet your neighbors and have a BBQ
Why anyone would want to share details of their private life on like is bewildering.
Must be all those endorphins one receives when someone likes a post.
@yanta,
I really like your comment!
Am I the only one seeing the ghacks article’s comment section mix-ups? Recent articles with commenting dated from years ago, on subjects having nothing to do with the article. This has been occurring now for a couple of weeks as far as I can tell.
Well I know what the word “META” means now in Hebrew. And it sure enough looks like it’s going down! Facebook is doing all it can to take away free speech. I can’t post anything that has got to do with the bible.
I can’t wait until they pull out of Android and make Messenger iOS only too while they are at it. Why do they hate poor people?
https://www.sammyfans.com/2023/08/24/messenger-lite-for-android-to-shut-down-in-september/
It’s odd how the “largest known covert digital influence operation” may not have been seen by any actual users.
“The campaign, which lasted over a year, garnered few, if any, eyeballs from real social media users, based on Meta’s analysis.”
https://www.politico.eu/article/china-behind-largest-ever-digital-influence-operation-says-meta/
Chinese accounts… even the reality is harder than expected. By the way, comments are still broken. Is there any intention to fix them? :S
Imagine paying for Facebook. If I were forced to pay for social media at gunpoint I’d easily pick Twitter despite its flaws.
You know even if it’s full of landmines from across the spectrum there are way more people my age. Doesn’t really matter what politics they have, they’re all my sisters and even if someone is at the complete opposite of me politically I’d still feel closer to them over the 50 and 60 somethings.
Even if we have different opinions are are all screwed the same and have more in common than we’d like to admit.
If they didn’t make it prohibitively expensive, then I would 100% pay for ad-free facebook. I’ve been wanting this since forever, just give us the choice to not see the frickin’ ads.
Glad I never got into social media.