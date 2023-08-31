iPhone 15 colors and design revealed via dummy models

Photos of the iPhone 15 dummy models have surfaced online. They reveal a rather muted color palette.

iPhone 15 colors as seen on dummy models

The photos of the dummy units, which were shared by Sonny Dickson (and spotted by Macrumors), showcase 5 colorways that the iPhone 15 will come in: blue, pink, white, yellow, and black. Notable analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo had shared his insight about the devices yesterday, stating that the iPhone 15 would be available in 5 color options, though he mentioned a green color instead of the white version.

That said, the colors do seem to be bland, don't they? Well, at least the black phone isn't gray-black. The yellow one, or should I call it cream, is quite an odd choice. Perhaps the lighting in these photos was poor, maybe the colors would look better in person. But that hasn't stopped the Apple fan crowd. Many people have already started complaining that the new pastel colors seem dull, and unappealing.

A prior leak had claimed that the iPhone 15 would be available in 2 more colors: Yellow (Banana color), and Orange/Coral Pink. It wouldn't be surprising if Apple launched them later, like it did with the Banana Yellow iPhone 14 which was announced in March 2023. I wonder what happened to the Product Red, Jet Black, those shiny colors really stood out. The iPhone 15 Pro and the Pro Max are said to come in different shades including Silver, Gray, Black and Blue. A notable omission is the Gold color, which has been around since the iPhone X in 2017.

Let's get back to the photos of the dummy models. As for the design, the iPhone 15 looks quite similar to its predecessor, the iPhone 14, which itself was criticized for being identical to the iPhone 13. Only Apple can pull this off for a third time. However, if you observe closely, we can see that the iPhone 15 has slightly curved edges as opposed to the flat ones on the current models. The softer edges could make them easier to hold, but do seem to make the devices appear somewhat cheap, the flat design of the older phones look classy.

Apple seems to have stuck with the aluminium frame on the iPhone 15, which was expected. Rumors have indicated that only the Pro models would be fitted with a titanium frame. The left side of the frame houses the volume up and down keys, the SIM card tray, and the ring / silent switch. This confirms that only the Pro versions of the iPhone 15 would feature the customizable Action button instead of the mute switch. The iPhone 15 will be equipped with a USB Type-C port, for the first time.

Though the screen isn't visible in the images, many leaks have indicated that all 4 models in the iPhone 15 series will ditch the notch design, in favor of the Dynamic Island.

Apple has confirmed the iPhone 15 launch date, it has been scheduled for September 12 in an event that has the tagline "Wonderlust". We can expect the Cupertino company to announce the Apple Watch Series 9 during the event as well as announcements for the public release of iOS 17 and watchOS 10.

