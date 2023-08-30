Apple confirms iPhone 15 will be launched on September 12

Apple has confirmed the iPhone 15 launch date. The event has been scheduled for September 12.

Prior rumors had suggested that the next-gen iPhones would be announced on the 13th of next month, but that date was slightly off the mark. A page on Apple's website confirms that the event will be streamed on September 12, at 10 AM Pacific Time. The Cupertino company is using the tagline Wonderlust to promote the event. Speaking of which, the presentation is expected to be a pre-recorded one. You can watch it on Apple.com, the Apple TV app, or on Apple's YouTube channel. It will be followed by a press conference at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park.

The Apple logo on the launch page has hues of blue, gray and black. This could be related to the rumored colors of the upcoming devices, including the Titanium finish on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. On the other hand, the basic iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will retain the Stainless Steel frame. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will be powered by last year's A16 Bionic chipset, while the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will get the newer A17 Bionic which is built on a 3nm process. The iPhone 15 Pro Max will sport a 6.7-inch display with thinner bezels. The camera system on the top-end model is getting a new sensor with better optical zoom. This will mean the Pro models could be more expensive than before, rumors indicate the prices could be hiked by up to $200.

Apple is revamping the design across the board for all 4 models, the notch is being done away with in favor of the Dynamic Island that debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro in 2022. The iPhone 15 series will be equipped with a USB Type-C port, marking the first time the devices will not have a lightning port. Another notable change in the upcoming devices is that they will not have the iconic Ring / Silent switch (mute switch), instead, the phones have an Action button that can be customized to trigger specific actions.

Apple is said to reveal the Watch Series 9, with 41 mm and 45 mm models. The wearables will have faster chipsets than the previous gen versions. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple could also announce a new AirPods with a USB Type-C charging case.

Apple follows a pattern every year when it announces a new iPhone. The devices are usually up for pre-order on the Friday of the launch week, and will start shipping a week later. So you could order the iPhone 15 from September 15th, and Apple would ship them on the 22nd. We can also expect the public release of iOS 17 for older models to begin in the second or third week of September.

Apple is also said to be working on a high-end device called the iPhone 15 Ultra, though it is not likely to be announced during next month's event. Similarly, the company is not believed to unveil new Macs or iPads. Reports seem to indicate an event in October for the launch of M3 Mac computers.

