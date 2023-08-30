How to measure your wrist for Apple Watch

Onur Demirkol
Aug 30, 2023
Aug 29, 2023
There are different Apple Watch options you can buy online. Do you want to know how to measure your wrist for Apple Watch? We will show you two different ways to do it!

Due to its "Solo" design philosophy, Apple offers customers a wide range of 18 size options to ensure a perfect fit for their Solo Loop bands. To assist customers in finding the right size, Apple provides a printable tool that can be used to measure the wrist size before making a purchase. This tool offers a convenient way to determine the appropriate size, but careful attention is still necessary when using it.

For those who don't have access to a printer, Apple recommends using traditional methods like a flexible tape measure or paper and a ruler to measure the wrist. Apple has provided separate sets of instructions to guide users through these alternative measurement techniques.

If you want to know how to measure wrist for Apple Watch, you are at the right place. Below, we will show you two different ways to measure your wrist and see which Apple Watch suits you the best. Let's cut to the chase and start looking at the methods!

Apple's printable tool

Here's how to use Apple's printable tool to measure your wrist for the Solo Loop:

  1. Visit Apple's order page for Apple Watch or the individual bands.
  2. Select the Solo Loop or Braided Solo Loop option under "Band Size."
  3. Click on "Start your band measurement."
  4. Download the printable tool and ensure your printer settings are set to print at 100% scale.
  5. Print the tool and place a credit card in the sizing area to verify correct printing.
  6. Carefully cut out the wrist sizing tool.
  7. Place the case shape on your wrist where the watch face would normally be, then wrap the paper tool snugly around your wrist. Use tape if needed to hold the wider part in place.
  8. Ensure the tool fits securely without sliding. The number pointed to by the arrows is your band size. If the arrows point to a line, choose the smaller of the two numbers closest to the line.
Using a Sport Band to Convert Size

John Gruber of Daring Fireball discovered that the holes on Apple's Sport Bands correspond precisely to the new Solo Loop sizes. This means that if you own a Sport Band, you can use a straightforward conversion to determine your Solo Loop size.

For instance, if you have a 38mm or 40mm Watch and use the smaller Sport Band on the innermost hole, that corresponds to a size 1 for the Solo Loop. Conversely, if you have a 42mm or 44mm Watch and use the larger Sport Band on the outermost hole, your Solo Loop size would be 12. This Sport Band conversion method can provide a quick and convenient way to find the right Solo Loop size based on your existing band preferences.

