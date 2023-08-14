Apple Watch X with microLED and blood pressure monitor could be announced in 2024

Apple is working on a major redesign for its smartwatch. The device, which is called Apple Watch X could be announced in 2024 or 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The X in the Apple Watch X would mark the tenth anniversary of the wearable, similar to what the company did with the iPhone X.

(Apple Watch Series 8 image used for reference)

The news comes via Mark Gurman, who says that the Apple Watch X will feature a microLED display. The new screen technology is said to offer better colors and clarity over the OLED panels that are equipped in the current gen watches.

The Watch X could also have a very important health feature, which will allow the wearer to monitor their blood pressure. The existing Apple Watches have already been praised by Doctors and users for saving lives in many situations. The wearables have also helped identify underlying health issues that have gone unnoticed by users. The company has introduced a new Journal app in iOS 17 to help users keep track of their mental health. The Apple Watch is also regarded as a fitness accessory to improve physical activity, and assist users to stay in shape. The addition of a blood pressure sensor will no doubt be welcomed by users, as it would improve the overall well-being of many people.

Gurman says that Apple has designed a casing for the Apple Watch X, which is thinner than before. The Cupertino company's current watches have a locking mechanism for the band, which enables the strap to be attached to the back of the device's chassis. This has an advantage, as users can replace the band easily, or even reuse old bands. But Apple's developers reportedly want to move away from this design, as they feel that the space that is used by the band's connectors could be utilized for something else, like a bigger battery or other internal components.

To this end, Apple has been experimenting with a magnetic band attachment system. It is not clear whether this design would make its way as part of the Apple Watch X launch. The magnetic band system would render existing bands useless.

What to expect from the Apple Watch 2023 models?

Coming to this year's devices, the Apple Watch Series 9 could debut alongside the iPhone 15 series in an event that has been slated for September 12. The next-gen watches are said to be of the same sizes as the current lineup, i.e. a 41 mm watch, a 45 mm wearable and 49 mm for the Apple Watch Ultra model that may be announced later.

The Apple Watch Series 9 will be a minor refresh, but the wearables are getting faster processors. The watches will also be available in more colors to attract buyers.

Speaking of which, Apple executives have considered switching away from the annual upgrade cycle. The company releases new watches every year, but the differences between the previous year's offerings and the next gen are usually very minimal. The lack of significant upgrades is the reason why the Apple Watch Series generally experiences slower sales compared to other products from the company. The price is also a factor, not many people would be willing to shell out $400 every year to get a new Apple Watch with minimal improvements to the hardware. These upgrades are meant to lure away users from rivals such as Samsung Galaxy Watch and FitBit.

Things could change when the Apple Watch X hits the market, but that seems to be well over a year away. watchOS 10, which is expected to be unveiled alongside the new wearables next month, will enhance the software experience, by re-introducing widgets.

Summary Article Name Apple Watch X with microLED and blood pressure monitor could be announced in 2024 Description Apple Watch X could be the next major redesign for the popular wearable series. It may feature a microLED screen and a blood pressure monitor. Author Ashwin Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement