OpenAI launches ChatGPT Enterprise, hints at ChatGPT Business

Martin Brinkmann
Aug 29, 2023
Internet
OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT and other AI products, announced the launch of ChatGPT Enterprise today. The Enterprise-focused version of ChatGTP offers several advantages over the free and plus versions of ChatGPT according to the announcement.

ChatGPT Enterprise offers "enterprise-grade security and privacy, unlimited higher-speed GPT-4 access, longer context windows for processing longer inputs, advanced data analysis capabilities, customization options" and more according to OpenAI.

The company launched the commercial ChatGPT Plus service in February 2023 that gave subscribers priority access to the AI tool. Access to GPT-4 is, for instance, limited to Plus subscribers at the moment.

OpenAI claims that its ChatGPT service has been widely adopted in Fortune 500 companies and that the introduction of ChatGPT Enterprise improves deployment and security of the service.

Regarding privacy and security, OpenAI states that ChatGPT is SOC2 compliant. SOC2 is a security framework that defines criteria for managing customer data. ChatGPT Enterprise is encrypting conversations "in transit and at rest", and the AI is not trained on business data or conversations, according to the announcement.

OpenAI introduces a new admin console for ChatGPT Enterprise usage, single-sign on support, domain verification and "usage insights".

ChatGPT Enterprise furthermore removes "all usage caps", which apply to free and plus plans. Plus customers are limited to 25 messages every 3 hours when they communicate with GPT-4. These limits are lifted for Enterprise customers and the performance of the service is "up to two times faster" as well.

The new Enterprise-grade service supports 32k context, which unlocks the processing of larger inputs and files. OpenAI claims that this allows four time longer inputs compared to regular ChatGPT interactions.

Another tool that is unlimited in ChatGPT Enterprise is the advanced data analysis tool, which was known as Code Interpreter previously.  The tool helps users analyze and process data. OpenAI writes that the feature " enables both technical and non-technical teams to analyze information in seconds, whether it's for financial researchers crunching market data, marketers analyzing survey results, or data scientists debugging an ETL script".

ChatGPT Enterprise launches today officially. The OpenAI team is already working on additional features, such as integration of company data with ChatGPT, ChatGPT Business for smaller teams, improved tools and tools for specific functions, e.g., data analysts or customer support.

Now You: have you tried ChatGPT?

Add Search the Internet to the Windows Start Menu


