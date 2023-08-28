Own a WordPress domain for 100 years

WordPress.com has introduced a 100-year domain registration plan, aiming to provide long-term stability and security for businesses and families alike.

The plan comes with a one-time fee of $38,000, which includes added features like regular backups, advanced ownership controls, and 24/7 customer support.

WordPress.com CEO Matt Mullenweg sees the century-long offer as a way to encourage people and companies to think about building for the long term.

WordPress.com has unveiled a groundbreaking 100-year plan for domain registrations, aiming to simplify the renewal process and provide long-term security for its users. This ambitious offering substantially surpasses the industry-standard term of 10 years, positioning it as an innovative solution for both businesses and families interested in preserving their digital footprint.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a formal statement, the company revealed that a significant portion of its clientele consists of customers who have been with the platform since day one. Given this enduring commitment, a 100-year domain registration plan offers not just peace of mind, but practical utility for users aiming to secure their digital presence for generations to come.

WordPress.com, the platform behind what it labels as "the most trusted CMS on the planet," is not solely targeting corporate clients with its century-long domain plan. The service, which underpins 43% of the web, also aims to offer families an unparalleled way to safeguard digital memories, including irreplaceable photos and videos.

Details of 100-years domain lock

Matt Mullenweg, the co-founder and CEO of WordPress.com, articulated the vision behind the offer: "I hope this plan gets people and other companies thinking about building for the long term."

However, the comprehensive package comes with a hefty price tag that might give individual users pause. To lock in 100 years of domain protection, WordPress.com is charging a one-time fee of $38,000. Broken down, this amounts to $380 annually or almost $32 per month if calculated on a monthly basis.

The steep price is inclusive of a suite of premium features, such as regular backups, fortified ownership controls for seamless transitions among colleagues and family, and around-the-clock customer support. Additionally, the package comes with access to what the company describes as "top-tier managed WordPress hosting."

For those able to foot the bill, WordPress.com's 100-year plan provides an unparalleled level of security and longevity for both business and personal digital estates.

Read also: XSS vulnerability found in popular WordPress plugins

Advertisement