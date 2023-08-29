Lenovo Legion Go could be priced at €799, specs leaked

The Lenovo Legion Go's pricing and technical specifications have been leaked. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Windows gaming handheld.

ADVERTISEMENT

Per an article that has been published by Windows Report, the portable gaming PC is equipped with an 8.8-inches QHD+ IPS display. The screen supports a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, has a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a 144Hz Refresh Rate. The device is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, with and AMD RDNA Graphics GPU.

The Lenovo Legion Go will run on Windows 11 Home out of the box, and supports hand-held mode natively. The handheld console has 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and will come in 3 storage trims with 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB NVMe M.2 SSDs.

The Legion Go has detachable controllers like the Nintendo Switch. The input buttons on the console include a D-Pad, joysticks, ABXY buttons, L & R bumpers, analog triggers, L & R buttons. It also has 6 grip buttons that can be reassigned to different actions, a mouse wheel. The Legion Go has a dedicated View button, Menu button, Trackpad. The controllers support HD haptics Gyro (vibration).

Lenovo has packed a 2-cell 49.2WHr battery in the device, while the Controllers have a 900 mAh battery. The batteries can be charged with a 65W AC adapter via a USB Type-C, and supports Super Rapid Charge (fast charging). The Legion GO has a 3.5 mm headphone jack, dual speakers and a dual-array near-field microphone.

The device has a microSD card reader, 2 x USB Type-C ports, one at the top and the other at the bottom. Both Type-C ports are said to support USB 4.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and Power Delivery 3.0. Connectivity-wise, the Legion GO is said to support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. The device weighs in at 854g (1.88lbs), and 640g (1.41lbs) when the controllers are detached. The gaming device measures 299mm x 131mm x 41mm in size.

Lenovo Legion Go price (leaked)

The Lenovo Legion Go will reportedly carry a price tag of €799 / $799. The portable gaming PC will be available from October. The company is bundling a three-month complimentary subscription for Legion Space Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Lenovo is also expected to launch its AR glasses called the Lenovo Legion Glasses, which have 1080p micro OLED panels, hi-fi speakers and support USB Type-C with DP Alt Mode. The accessory will be sold separately, starting at €499 / $499.

Lenovo Legion Go vs Steam Deck vs ASUS ROG Ally

Comparing the top-end models of the three, the Lenovo Legion Go and ASUS ROG Ally have similar processors and GPU (RDNA 3), while the Steam Deck has an AMD Zen 2 with an AMD RDNA 2 GPU.

The Legion Go has a bigger display with a higher resolution and refresh rate. It has an additional USB-C port. However, it is also quite heavy, as opposed to the Steam Deck which weighs 669g (1.48 lbs) and ROG Ally that sits at 608g (1.34 lbs). Of course, the main advantage of the Legion Go is its detachable controllers.

As for the prices, Valve's Steam Deck prices start at $399 / €419 for the 64GB eMMC model, while the SSD versions cost $529 /549 (256 GB) and $649 / €679 (512 GB). The ASUS ROG Ally with a 512 GB SSD costs $700 / €799, and the 256 GB version will retail for $600 / €699.

Lenovo Legion Go specs

Display: 8.8-inches QHD+ 2560 x 1600 pixels IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, 10-point Touch, 144Hz Refresh Rate, 97% DCI-P3 Color Gamut, 500 nits brightness, 83% AAR

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Processor: AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme

GPU: AMD RDNA Graphics

Memory: 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM @ 7500Mhz

Storage: 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2242

Battery: 2-cell 49.2WHr Super Rapid Charge (Controller - 900mAh), 65W AC adapter, USB Type-C

Audio: 2 x 2W Speakers, Dual-array near-field microphone

Ports: 3.5 mm headphone jack, 2 x USB Type-C port (USB 4.0, DisplayPort 1.4, Power Delivery 3.0), microSD card reader

Controller: Legion L/RABXY buttons, D-pad, L & R hall effect joysticks, L & R bumpers, L & R analog triggers, Legion L & R buttons, View button, Menu button, Trackpad, 6 x assignable grip buttons, Mouse wheel, Mouse sensor, 2 x Controllers release buttons, HD haptics Gyro, 6-Axis IMU

Trackpad: Multi-finger touchpad

Connectivity: 2 x 2 Wi-Fi 6E 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.2

Dimensions: 299mm x 131mm x 41mm [ without controller 210mm x 131mm x 20mm]

Weight: 854g (1.88lbs) [without controller 640g (1.41lbs) ]

Color: Shadow Black

Misc: Legion Space Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (free 3-month plan)

The Lenovo Legion Go will be showcased at the IFA 2023 tech show in Berlin. The even starts on September 1st, i.e., this Friday.

Summary Article Name Lenovo Legion Go could be priced at €799, specs leaked Description The complete technical specifications and pricing of the Lenovo Legion Go have been leaked. Author Ashwin Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement