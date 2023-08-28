Streamy Awards 2023 winners announced

Streamy Awards 2023
Onur Demirkol
Aug 28, 2023
Misc
|
0

The Streamy Awards are the Oscars of the online video world. They recognize excellence in all aspects of online video, from directing and acting to producing and writing. If you are curious about this year's winners, keep reading. Here are the Streamy Awards 2023 winners!

Streamy Awards 2023
Streamy Awards 2023

 

What is Streamy Awards?

Back in 2009, the very first Streamy Awards took place. These awards were made by Executive Producers Drew Baldwin, Brady Brim-DeForest, Marc Hustvedt of Tubefilter, Joshua Cohen, Jamison Tilsner of Tilzy.tv.

The winners of these awards, which included more than 30 categories like the Audience Choice and Visionary Award, were revealed on March 28, 2009, during the inaugural Streamy Awards event. The winners of the first Streamy Awards covered various areas, from individual recipients like Best Male and Female Actor to web series.

Streamy Awards 2023 Winners

Creator of the Year

  • MrBeast

Show of the Year

  • Challenge Accepted Michelle Khare

Streamer of the Year

  • Kai Cenat

International

  • ibai (Spain)

Short Form

  • Chris Olsen

Breakout Creator

  • Dylan Mulvaney

Breakout Streamer

  • Fanum

Collaboration

  • MrBeast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Creator for Social Good

  • Invisible People

Creator Product

  • Prime Logan Paul x KSI

Crossover

  • Jonas Brothers

First Person

  • Ryan Trahan

Just Chatting

  • Quackity

Variety Streamer

  • IShowSpeed

Vtuber

  • Gawr Gura

Rolling Stone Sound of the Year

  • Made You Look Meghan Trainor

Podcast

  • On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Scripted Series

  • Bryce Brandon Rogers

Unscripted Series

  • Sam and Colby

Animated

  • Helluva Boss Vivziepop

Beauty

  • Mikayla Nogueira

Comedy

  • RDCWorld

Commentary

  • penguinz0

Competitive Gamer

  • TenZ

Dance

  • Enola Bedard

Fashion and Style

  • Wisdom Kaye

Food

  • Nick DiGiovanni

Gamer

  • Dream

Health and Wellness

  • Dr Julie

Kids and Family

  • Ms Rachel

Learning and Education

  • TierZoo

Lifestyle

  • AMP

News

  • HasanAbi

Science and Engineering

  • I did a thing

Sports

  • Jesser

Technology

  • Marques Brownlee

Cinematography

  • Recider — Nicholas Adams

Editing

  • Yes Theory — Thomas Dajer, Cam Peddle, Tristan Kevitch

Visual and Special Effects

  • Zach King

Writing

  • Leo González

Agency of the Year

  • Reach Agency

Brand Engagement

  • Insta360 No Drone? No Problem!

Brand of the Year

  • Barbie Mattel

Branded Series

  • Live@4:25 Totino’s Pizza Rolls • the cheeky boyos • Flighthouse • Content+

YouTube is working on a "search by song" feature

Branded Video

  • ASMcaR Nissan • Donut

Influencer Campaign

  • Blasting to the Top Gel Blaser • BENlabs

Social Impact Campaign

  • Play by the Rules International Committee of the Red Cross • PopShorts
Advertisement

Related content

Steam Strategy Fest

Steam Strategy Fest starts today
How to fix Pinterest not working

Can't access Pinterest? You are not alone

Explained: How to get a meteorite in Pokémon Go?

Deep learning vs machine learning vs AI: A brief comparison

You can hack Rockstar with a Amazon Fire Stick and get all GTA VI details
Armored Core 6 not working

Is your Armored Core 6 not working? Here is how to get AC6 to run smoothly

Tutorials & Tips

Explained: How to get a meteorite in Pokémon Go?

PY function: How to use Python in Excel

Why is Fortnite not working? Here is how to fix it

How to use the Discord clips feature


Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

  1. Anonymous said on August 27, 2023 at 3:27 pm
    Reply

    Clickbait. Onur doesn’t actually teach you how to do it.

    1. beer said on August 28, 2023 at 11:15 am
      Reply

      Where does the headline claim that you learn how to ‘do AI’?
      “A brief comparison” – you will never learn, if you can’t even read a simple headline…

  2. Sow said on August 28, 2023 at 10:41 am
    Reply

    D3d tip made it works :D

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved