Streamy Awards 2023 winners announced
The Streamy Awards are the Oscars of the online video world. They recognize excellence in all aspects of online video, from directing and acting to producing and writing. If you are curious about this year's winners, keep reading. Here are the Streamy Awards 2023 winners!
What is Streamy Awards?
Back in 2009, the very first Streamy Awards took place. These awards were made by Executive Producers Drew Baldwin, Brady Brim-DeForest, Marc Hustvedt of Tubefilter, Joshua Cohen, Jamison Tilsner of Tilzy.tv.
The winners of these awards, which included more than 30 categories like the Audience Choice and Visionary Award, were revealed on March 28, 2009, during the inaugural Streamy Awards event. The winners of the first Streamy Awards covered various areas, from individual recipients like Best Male and Female Actor to web series.
Streamy Awards 2023 Winners
Creator of the Year
- MrBeast
Show of the Year
- Challenge Accepted Michelle Khare
? they put the pieces together and the #streamys Show of the Year is... "Challenge Accepted" by @MichelleKhare! pic.twitter.com/paVRZb0hUo
— Streamy Awards (@streamys) August 28, 2023
Streamer of the Year
- Kai Cenat
International
- ibai (Spain)
Short Form
- Chris Olsen
Breakout Creator
- Dylan Mulvaney
she's just getting started. congrats to Dylan Mulvaney for being our 2023 Breakout Creator winner! #streamys
more awards are coming up ? https://t.co/gxY5dp3ZeT pic.twitter.com/jD7pdxmF0z
— Streamy Awards (@streamys) August 28, 2023
Breakout Streamer
- Fanum
Collaboration
- MrBeast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Creator for Social Good
- Invisible People
Creator Product
- Prime Logan Paul x KSI
Crossover
- Jonas Brothers
First Person
- Ryan Trahan
Just Chatting
- Quackity
Variety Streamer
- IShowSpeed
Vtuber
- Gawr Gura
Rolling Stone Sound of the Year
- Made You Look Meghan Trainor
Podcast
- On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Scripted Series
- Bryce Brandon Rogers
Unscripted Series
- Sam and Colby
Animated
- Helluva Boss Vivziepop
Beauty
- Mikayla Nogueira
Comedy
- RDCWorld
Commentary
- penguinz0
Competitive Gamer
- TenZ
Dance
- Enola Bedard
Fashion and Style
- Wisdom Kaye
Food
- Nick DiGiovanni
Gamer
- Dream
all ?'s with @dreamwastaken backstage. congrats on your first #streamys! pic.twitter.com/SjReGpMQOC
— Streamy Awards (@streamys) August 28, 2023
Health and Wellness
- Dr Julie
Kids and Family
- Ms Rachel
Learning and Education
- TierZoo
Lifestyle
- AMP
News
- HasanAbi
this just in...@hasanthehun wins the #streamys for News! ? pic.twitter.com/Yif0eRndtC
— Streamy Awards (@streamys) August 28, 2023
Science and Engineering
- I did a thing
Sports
- Jesser
Technology
- Marques Brownlee
Cinematography
- Recider — Nicholas Adams
Editing
- Yes Theory — Thomas Dajer, Cam Peddle, Tristan Kevitch
Visual and Special Effects
- Zach King
Writing
- Leo González
Agency of the Year
- Reach Agency
Brand Engagement
- Insta360 No Drone? No Problem!
Brand of the Year
- Barbie Mattel
Branded Series
- Live@4:25 Totino’s Pizza Rolls • the cheeky boyos • Flighthouse • Content+
Branded Video
- ASMcaR Nissan • Donut
Influencer Campaign
- Blasting to the Top Gel Blaser • BENlabs
Social Impact Campaign
- Play by the Rules International Committee of the Red Cross • PopShorts
