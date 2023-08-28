Streamy Awards 2023 winners announced

The Streamy Awards are the Oscars of the online video world. They recognize excellence in all aspects of online video, from directing and acting to producing and writing. If you are curious about this year's winners, keep reading. Here are the Streamy Awards 2023 winners!

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Streamy Awards?

Back in 2009, the very first Streamy Awards took place. These awards were made by Executive Producers Drew Baldwin, Brady Brim-DeForest, Marc Hustvedt of Tubefilter, Joshua Cohen, Jamison Tilsner of Tilzy.tv.

The winners of these awards, which included more than 30 categories like the Audience Choice and Visionary Award, were revealed on March 28, 2009, during the inaugural Streamy Awards event. The winners of the first Streamy Awards covered various areas, from individual recipients like Best Male and Female Actor to web series.

Streamy Awards 2023 Winners

Creator of the Year

MrBeast

Show of the Year

Challenge Accepted Michelle Khare

? they put the pieces together and the #streamys Show of the Year is... "Challenge Accepted" by @MichelleKhare! pic.twitter.com/paVRZb0hUo — Streamy Awards (@streamys) August 28, 2023

Streamer of the Year

Kai Cenat

International

ibai (Spain)

Short Form

Chris Olsen

Breakout Creator

Dylan Mulvaney

she's just getting started. congrats to Dylan Mulvaney for being our 2023 Breakout Creator winner! #streamys more awards are coming up ? https://t.co/gxY5dp3ZeT pic.twitter.com/jD7pdxmF0z — Streamy Awards (@streamys) August 28, 2023

Breakout Streamer

Fanum

Collaboration

MrBeast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Creator for Social Good

Invisible People

Creator Product

Prime Logan Paul x KSI

Crossover

Jonas Brothers

First Person

Ryan Trahan

Just Chatting

Quackity

Variety Streamer

IShowSpeed

Vtuber

Gawr Gura

Rolling Stone Sound of the Year

Made You Look Meghan Trainor

Podcast

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Scripted Series

Bryce Brandon Rogers

Unscripted Series

Sam and Colby

Animated

Helluva Boss Vivziepop

Beauty

Mikayla Nogueira

Comedy

RDCWorld

Commentary

penguinz0

Competitive Gamer

TenZ

Dance

Enola Bedard

Fashion and Style

Wisdom Kaye

Food

Nick DiGiovanni

Gamer

Dream

Health and Wellness

Dr Julie

Kids and Family

Ms Rachel

Learning and Education

TierZoo

Lifestyle

AMP

News

HasanAbi

Science and Engineering

I did a thing

Sports

Jesser

Technology

Marques Brownlee

Cinematography

Recider — Nicholas Adams

Editing

Yes Theory — Thomas Dajer, Cam Peddle, Tristan Kevitch

Visual and Special Effects

Zach King

Writing

Leo González

Agency of the Year

Reach Agency

Brand Engagement

Insta360 No Drone? No Problem!

Brand of the Year

Barbie Mattel

Branded Series

Live@4:25 Totino’s Pizza Rolls • the cheeky boyos • Flighthouse • Content+

YouTube is working on a "search by song" feature

Branded Video

ASMcaR Nissan • Donut

Influencer Campaign

Blasting to the Top Gel Blaser • BENlabs

Social Impact Campaign

Play by the Rules International Committee of the Red Cross • PopShorts

Advertisement