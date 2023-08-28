Hyundai recalls 40k Elantra HEVs due to this reason

Hyundai is recalling almost 40,000 Elantra HEV vehicles due to a software issue that might make the car speed up after releasing the brake pedal, increasing the chance of an accident.

This recall involves specific 2021-2023 Elantra HEV vehicles, totaling 37,997 cars, as per a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Monday.

You can search for new recalls on the NHTSA database to find out if your car is part of the recall. The NHTSA website also allows you to look for recalls based on your vehicle's identification number (VIN).

Hyundai recalls 2023 Elantra HEV vehicles, too

Hyundai recalls also include the brand-new 2023 Elantra HEV vehicles. Due to a software error that was realized after these vehicles were sold at the dealerships, customers who bought the latest model car now have to return their cars.

Hyundai will send notification letters to owners by October 17. If you're affected, you can take your vehicle to Hyundai dealerships, where they will update the software of the motor control unit for free, according to the NHTSA.

This is not the first recall of the month

Earlier this month, Hyundai also recalled 52,008 of their 2023-2024 Palisade SUVs and 2023 Tucson, Sonata, Elantra, and Kona vehicles, as reported by the NHTSA.

Owners will receive notification letters from Hyundai by September 25. Affected customers can take their vehicles to Hyundai dealerships for a free inspection and replacement.

The NHTSA advised owners to park these vehicles outside and away from structures until the recall repair is done. This recall was prompted by the potential for damaged electrical components in the electronic controller of the Idle Stop & Go oil pump assembly, which can lead to the pump overheating.

The List of Recalled Hyundai Vehicles:

2023 Hyundai Elantra

2023 Hyundai Kona

2023 Hyundai Sonata

2023 Hyundai Tucson

2023-2024 Hyundai Palisade

