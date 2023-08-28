AI in the sky: The U.S. Air Force's gamble

Kerem Gülen
Aug 28, 2023
Misc
|
0
  • The U.S. Air Force has requested a multibillion-dollar budget to fund up to 2,000 XQ-58A Valkyrie drones, AI-powered unmanned aerial vehicles designed for high-risk battle scenarios and equipped with advanced features like 550 mph speed and 45,000 feet altitude capability.
  • The initiative faces serious ethical scrutiny, with human rights organizations and watchdogs warning against "outsourcing killing to machines" and pointing out that such technology could introduce an unpredictable and morally precarious element to warfare.
  • United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has already labeled autonomous machines capable of life-or-death decisions as "politically unacceptable, morally repugnant," and advocates for their prohibition under international law.

Seeking to revolutionize the future of airborne warfare, the U.S. Air Force has formally requested a multibillion-dollar budget allocation. The requested funds are earmarked for the production of up to 2,000 AI-powered unmanned aerial vehicles, known as the XQ-58A Valkyrie drones.

The Valkyrie is more than just a remote-controlled drone; it's built to serve as an automated combat assistant. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the drones can execute perilous battle maneuvers that would be too risky for human aviators. A report by The New York Times suggests that these AI-driven drones are optimized for scenarios where the odds of human survival are low.

Later this year, a pivotal test will assess the drone's ability to autonomously locate and eliminate a target in the Gulf of Mexico, without human guidance for tactical planning. The XQ-58A Valkyrie is already capturing attention with its extraordinary features, according to Insider. Capable of reaching speeds up to 550 mph and cruising at altitudes of 45,000 feet, it has a projected range of 3,000 nautical miles. This far surpasses its predecessor, the XB-70 Valkyrie, which required a human crew and had a much more limited production run.

Image: Midjourney

Subject to the approval of Congress, the estimated budget for this groundbreaking initiative stands at $5.8 billion over a five-year period. The hefty financial ask comes after a series of experimental test flights where the drone operated as a communication relay between state-of-the-art fighter jets like the F-22 and F-35. Additionally, the Valkyrie has been tested in conjunction with the Air Force's Skyborg initiative, an AI platform tailored to control unmanned aircraft.

As for the cost per drone, The New York Times reports that each unit is projected to cost between $3 million and $25 million. This presents a more cost-effective solution compared to conventional manned fighter jets. Both the U.S. Air Force and the Department of Defense have yet to comment on the development, even though they have been approached for statements.

Despite the financial incentives and strong backing from military stakeholders for the "Next Generation of Air Dominance," the move toward autonomous fighting drones like the XQ-58A Valkyrie is sparking serious ethical conversations. Human rights organizations and ethical watchdogs argue that the push toward AI-guided warfare may set the stage for a morally troubling future, often likened to the dystopian scenarios in science fiction like the "Terminator" series.

Ethical implications

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Mary Wareham, Advocacy Director of the Arms Division at Human Rights Watch, sounded an alarm bell on the ethical consequences of this technological advancement. Wareham: “You’re stepping over a moral line by outsourcing killing to machines — by allowing computer sensors rather than humans to take human life.”

The Future of Life Institute, a nonprofit concerned with existential risks to humanity, has termed such AI-operated combat systems as "slaughterbots." They argue that the decision-making speed of algorithms could not only expedite military conflicts but also introduce a level of unpredictability that could be as dangerous as weapons of mass destruction.

The ethical debate surrounding AI in the military isn't a fresh issue. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres had already voiced his concerns in 2019, asserting that autonomous machines capable of making life-or-death decisions without human oversight are “machines with the power and discretion to take lives without human involvement are politically unacceptable, morally repugnant and should be prohibited by international law.”

Advertisement

Related content

lol forbidden teaser league of legends briar leak

League of Legends' new champion has been leaked
Genshin Impact Kaveh bug

Genshin Impact players in trouble with a new exploit
Hyundai recalls 2023

Hyundai recalls 40k Elantra HEVs due to this reason
Streamy Awards 2023

Streamy Awards 2023 winners announced
Steam Strategy Fest

Steam Strategy Fest starts today
How to fix Pinterest not working

Can't access Pinterest? You are not alone

Tutorials & Tips

Explained: How to get a meteorite in Pokémon Go?

PY function: How to use Python in Excel

Why is Fortnite not working? Here is how to fix it

How to use the Discord clips feature


Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

  1. Anonymous said on August 27, 2023 at 3:27 pm
    Reply

    Clickbait. Onur doesn’t actually teach you how to do it.

    1. beer said on August 28, 2023 at 11:15 am
      Reply

      Where does the headline claim that you learn how to ‘do AI’?
      “A brief comparison” – you will never learn, if you can’t even read a simple headline…

  2. Sow said on August 28, 2023 at 10:41 am
    Reply

    D3d tip made it works :D

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved