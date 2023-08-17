Space Force creates new unit to target enemy satellites

Onur Demirkol
Aug 17, 2023
The United States Space Force has created a new unit to target enemy satellites. This is the first and only unit to be dedicated to this cause.

The 75th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Squadron (ISRS) was launched at Colorado's Peterson Space Force Base on August 11. This unit is a component of Space Delta 7, a section of the American Space Force tasked with gathering information on the space capabilities of potential enemies.

In addition to participating in "target engagement," which likely refers to destroying or disabling opponent satellites, the ground stations that support them, and transmissions sent between the two, it will study the capabilities of possible targets, detect and monitor these targets, and locate potential targets.

New Squadron's patch

"Historic ties to the earliest days of the U.S. Air Force space community"

A grim reaper with a delta-shaped nose was displayed on the unit's patch, which was also unveiled at the activation event. The delta symbolizes "historic ties to the earliest days of the U.S. Air Force space community" as well as "all variations of space vehicles" that assist the U.S. military, according to a statement from the Space Force.

“Space forces are space capabilities used by a country to facilitate their joint war fighting. Counter-space forces, also called space attack forces, are space capabilities designed to deny the United States the ability to use our satellite systems during conflict," said Lt. Col. Travis Anderson, who leads the squadron.

Microsoft's army goggles get a two-year delay amid health concerns

The new unit will change the targeting capabilities of the whole U.S. military, according to Master Sgt. Desiree Cabrera, 75th ISRS operations superintendent.

"Not only are we standing up the sole targeting squadron in the U.S. Space Force, we are changing the way targeting is done across the joint community when it comes to space and electromagnetic warfare," said Master Sgt. Desiree Cabrera.

