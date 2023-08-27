You can hack Rockstar with a Amazon Fire Stick and get all GTA VI details

Onur Demirkol
Aug 27, 2023
Updated • Aug 25, 2023
Misc
|
0

According to a report by BBC, a person named Arion Kurtaj leaked the upcoming Rockstar Games title, GTA IV, using an Amazon Fire Stick.

The individual who leaked details about GTA VI from Rockstar Games reportedly accomplished this using an Amazon Fire Stick while staying in a hotel in England. A BBC report revealed that 18-year-old Arion Kurtaj was allegedly "caught red-handed" by the City of London Police during a search of his Travelodge hotel room in Bicester, south-central England.

Rockstar Games

Kurtaj was on bail for hacking Nvidia

This occurred while he was on bail following his March 2022 arrest for hacking chip manufacturer Nvidia. The police discovered a digital media player connected to the hotel room's TV, which enabled Kurtaj to breach cloud computing services using a keyboard, mouse, and smartphone.

This setup allowed Kurtaj to successfully target entities such as global neobank Revolut, rideshare service Uber, tech giant Microsoft, and game publisher Rockstar Games. His breach of Rockstar Games was described as his "most audacious" due to the hack's bold nature and the fact that he executed it while already on bail for other hacking-related offenses.

GTA 6 Police Chase footage leaked online

In fact, Kurtaj even communicated with Rockstar Games' staff on the company's Slack, explicitly identifying himself as an "attacker" rather than an employee.

Rockstar is currently working on GTA VI

Kurtaj claimed to have obtained all data related to GTA VI, and he threatened to release the game's source code unless Rockstar Games contacted him on the messaging app Telegram. While it remains uncertain whether the publisher engaged with Kurtaj, a significant amount of information about the game, including details about its female co-star and its setting of Miami: Vice City, leaked online last year.

Are the latest GTA 6 facial recognition rumors legit?

However, it's not definitively established if Kurtaj was responsible for all of the leaks. The leak was so substantial that Rockstar Games, which had remained silent about the next GTA installment for years, finally confirmed the game's existence on social media in February 2022.

Kurtaj was part of the "digital bandits" group known as Lapsus$, indicating he didn't act alone. As detailed by the BBC, an unnamed 17-year-old individual was also implicated in the hacks. While additional members of this cybercrime group, reportedly operating from Brazil and the UK, are believed to still be at large, both teenagers have been arrested for their alleged involvement in these cybercrimes.

Advertisement

Related content

Deep learning vs machine learning vs AI: A brief comparison
Armored Core 6 not working

Is your Armored Core 6 not working? Here is how to get AC6 to run smoothly
Honkai Star Rail Error 1001_1

Can't log in to Honkai Star Rail? Get in!

PY function: How to use Python in Excel

The story of Instagram's original name will make you take a sip
Odyssey Ark 55-inch, Odyssey Neo G9

Samsung revealed Odyssey Ark 55-inch and Odyssey Neo G9 at Gamescom

Tutorials & Tips

PY function: How to use Python in Excel

Why is Fortnite not working? Here is how to fix it

How to use the Discord clips feature

How to calibrate Google Maps on Android for better accuracy


Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

  1. Anonymous said on August 27, 2023 at 2:03 am
    Reply

    Guyzz, everyone I’ve spoken to about this device, say, I’m nuts, it’s a scam. Please prove them wrong! TY!, Tammy L.S. I know it works but my cheap boyfriend won’t buy just one..smh..
    I’m unemployed right now so..yeah.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved