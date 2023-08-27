You can hack Rockstar with a Amazon Fire Stick and get all GTA VI details

According to a report by BBC, a person named Arion Kurtaj leaked the upcoming Rockstar Games title, GTA IV, using an Amazon Fire Stick.

The individual who leaked details about GTA VI from Rockstar Games reportedly accomplished this using an Amazon Fire Stick while staying in a hotel in England. A BBC report revealed that 18-year-old Arion Kurtaj was allegedly "caught red-handed" by the City of London Police during a search of his Travelodge hotel room in Bicester, south-central England.

Kurtaj was on bail for hacking Nvidia

This occurred while he was on bail following his March 2022 arrest for hacking chip manufacturer Nvidia. The police discovered a digital media player connected to the hotel room's TV, which enabled Kurtaj to breach cloud computing services using a keyboard, mouse, and smartphone.

This setup allowed Kurtaj to successfully target entities such as global neobank Revolut, rideshare service Uber, tech giant Microsoft, and game publisher Rockstar Games. His breach of Rockstar Games was described as his "most audacious" due to the hack's bold nature and the fact that he executed it while already on bail for other hacking-related offenses.

In fact, Kurtaj even communicated with Rockstar Games' staff on the company's Slack, explicitly identifying himself as an "attacker" rather than an employee.

Kurtaj claimed to have obtained all data related to GTA VI, and he threatened to release the game's source code unless Rockstar Games contacted him on the messaging app Telegram. While it remains uncertain whether the publisher engaged with Kurtaj, a significant amount of information about the game, including details about its female co-star and its setting of Miami: Vice City, leaked online last year.

However, it's not definitively established if Kurtaj was responsible for all of the leaks. The leak was so substantial that Rockstar Games, which had remained silent about the next GTA installment for years, finally confirmed the game's existence on social media in February 2022.

Kurtaj was part of the "digital bandits" group known as Lapsus$, indicating he didn't act alone. As detailed by the BBC, an unnamed 17-year-old individual was also implicated in the hacks. While additional members of this cybercrime group, reportedly operating from Brazil and the UK, are believed to still be at large, both teenagers have been arrested for their alleged involvement in these cybercrimes.

