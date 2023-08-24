Windows KB5029351 update brought the "UNSUPPORTED PROCESSOR" error
Windows 11 users have recently experienced installation issues with the most recent KB5029351 update, which displays an 'UNSUPPORTED PROCESSOR' error message.
The update includes quality enhancements as well as bug fixes for a few well-known problems. The patch, for instance, fixes problems with the Group Policy Service, print jobs submitted to a virtual print queue, search box size, and many other things. The most recent version also includes new features that modify the app defaults and the "Enable optional updates" policy.
Microsoft is currently working on the issue. “We are presently investigating to determine if this is an issue caused by Microsoft. We will provide an update when more information is available,” an employee said on Microsoft Windows Health Center.
Windows KB5029351 update causes the "UNSUPPORTED PROCESSOR" error
Microsoft says it is looking into complaints of a Blue Screen of Death with the error message "UNSUPPORTED_PROCESSOR" occurring on some Windows 11 computers after downloading an update that was made available earlier this week. The most recent KB5029351 update contains the customary monthly patches, however, using it with particular MSI motherboards seems to be giving rise to problems.
The Verge also draws attention to Reddit forums, where it seems that owners of MSI motherboards are the ones who are seeing the issue most frequently. Without further data, it is currently challenging to identify a trend or pattern. We are aware that it affects users of Windows 10 version 22H2 and Windows 11 versions 21H2 and 22H2, as well as all supported consumer SKUs of Windows.
Microsoft has advised that, for the time being, users who experience the BSOD try to replicate it on their device and send data via the Feedback Hub along with a recording of their screen so that the firm can more easily identify a root cause. On a Windows computer, press the Windows key and F to access the Feedback Hub and report any problems.Advertisement
Comments
What mental age of reader are you targeting with the first sentence? 10?
Why not write an article on how to *avoid* upgrading from W10 to W11. Analogous to those like me who avoided upgrading from 7 to 10 for as long as possible.
If your paymaster Microsoft permits it, of course.
5. Rufus
6. Ventoy
PS. I hate reading these “SEO optimized” articles.
I used Rufus to create an installer for a 6th gen intel i5 that had MBR. It upgraded using Setup. No issues except for Win 11 always prompting me to replace my local account. Still using Win 10 Pro on all my other PCs to avoid the bullying.
bit pointless to upgrade for the sake of upgrading as you never know when you’ll get locked out because ms might suddenly not provide updates to unsupported systems.
Anyone willing to downgrade to this awful OS must like inflicting themselves with harm.
I have become convinced now that anybody who has no qualms with using Windows 11/10 must fit into one of the following brackets:
1) Too young to remember a time before W10 and W11 (doesn’t know better)
2) Wants to play the latest games on their PC above anything else (or deeply needs some software which already dropped W7 support)
3) Doesn’t know too much about how computers work, worried that they’d be absolutely lost and in trouble without the “”latest security””
4) Microsoft apologist that tries to justify that the latest “features” and “changes” are actually a good thing, that improve Windows
5) Uses their computer to do a bare minimum of like 3 different things, browse web, check emails, etc, so really doesn’t fuss
Obviously that doesn’t cover everyone, there’s also the category that:
6) Actually liked W7 more than 10, and held out as long as possible before switching, begrudgingly uses 10 now
Have I missed any group off this list?
Microsoft has removed KB5029351 update