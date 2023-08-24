Windows KB5029351 update brought the "UNSUPPORTED PROCESSOR" error

Windows 11 users have recently experienced installation issues with the most recent KB5029351 update, which displays an 'UNSUPPORTED PROCESSOR' error message.

ADVERTISEMENT

The update includes quality enhancements as well as bug fixes for a few well-known problems. The patch, for instance, fixes problems with the Group Policy Service, print jobs submitted to a virtual print queue, search box size, and many other things. The most recent version also includes new features that modify the app defaults and the "Enable optional updates" policy.

Microsoft is currently working on the issue. “We are presently investigating to determine if this is an issue caused by Microsoft. We will provide an update when more information is available,” an employee said on Microsoft Windows Health Center.

Windows KB5029351 update causes the "UNSUPPORTED PROCESSOR" error

Microsoft says it is looking into complaints of a Blue Screen of Death with the error message "UNSUPPORTED_PROCESSOR" occurring on some Windows 11 computers after downloading an update that was made available earlier this week. The most recent KB5029351 update contains the customary monthly patches, however, using it with particular MSI motherboards seems to be giving rise to problems.

The Verge also draws attention to Reddit forums, where it seems that owners of MSI motherboards are the ones who are seeing the issue most frequently. Without further data, it is currently challenging to identify a trend or pattern. We are aware that it affects users of Windows 10 version 22H2 and Windows 11 versions 21H2 and 22H2, as well as all supported consumer SKUs of Windows.

Enable Windows 11 never combine taskbar buttons for a detailed computing experience

Microsoft has advised that, for the time being, users who experience the BSOD try to replicate it on their device and send data via the Feedback Hub along with a recording of their screen so that the firm can more easily identify a root cause. On a Windows computer, press the Windows key and F to access the Feedback Hub and report any problems.

Advertisement