Soon you will get rid of constant CAPTCHA solving

Are you also tired of constantly solving CAPTCHA? Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge are working on new features to save you from the hassle.

A new "auto-verify" function was being tested out in Google Chrome for desktops in May, according to Twitter user @Leopeva64. With the help of this function, websites may determine if a user has already completed a CAPTCHA and, if so, enable them to continue using their own website without asking them to complete another CAPTCHA puzzle.

Only a few months later, @Leopeva64 has discovered another browser exploring the rollout of a similar "auto-verify" function. Microsoft Edge is reportedly working on enabling websites to check users using previously completed CAPTCHAs that have already confirmed they are humans, according to @Leopeva64.

Google has quietly added a new "Auto-verify" page in Chrome Settings, Chromium developers call this feature "anti-abuse" and it was added in February, but I haven't seen it mentioned anywhere:https://t.co/OBYo9b3h9r pic.twitter.com/xhVqyaqpnH — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) April 29, 2023



Constant CAPTCHA solving will soon come to an end

CAPTCHA (Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart) is a security measure that protects you from spam and password decryption but sometimes you get asked to solve it multiple times, which becomes quite annoying after a few times. Luckily, this hassle will end soon on Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge.

It's unclear exactly when Chrome or Edge's formal public release will have these auto-verify features. However, it is obvious that the requirement to constantly complete CAPTCHAs may soon become unnecessary.

Four months ago I spotted a new feature in Chrome called "Auto-verify", well, it turns out that this new option is now also available in Edge... but in the Android version (Dev and Canary):https://t.co/5XiPyKl1k5 pic.twitter.com/jYgDCcEbjG — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) August 22, 2023

Additionally, according to Leopeva64, the Android version of Edge will soon have an "On-device encryption" option that would encrypt locally saved credentials before syncing them to Microsoft's password manager service. The desktop version of this functionality is currently in its infancy and is not yet available.

