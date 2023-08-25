Samsung revealed Odyssey Ark 55-inch and Odyssey Neo G9 at Gamescom

Odyssey Ark 55-inch, Odyssey Neo G9
Onur Demirkol
Aug 25, 2023
Samsung was present at Gamescom 2023 to reveal its new gigantic gaming monitors, Odyssey Ark 55-inch and Odyssey Neo G9. Both displays impressed the fans who were present at the exhibition and the ones in front of their screens at home.

Samsung's line of ultrawide monitors is expanding with the introduction of the colossal 57-inch-wide Odyssey Neo G9. This brand-new display sets itself apart as the first-ever Dual UHD monitor in the market, aimed at providing an immersive visual experience tailored for gamers seeking to elevate their performance.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 specs

Odyssey Ark 55-inch, Odyssey Neo G9
Samsung Odyssey Neo G9

The Odyssey Neo G9 boasts an impressive 240Hz refresh rate and a rapid 1ms response time, minimizing blurring and ghosting while supporting AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology to ensure seamless and tear-free gaming.

With a curvature rating of 1000R, the Odyssey Neo G9's expansive 57-inch screen spans the width of two 32-inch UHD monitors. Its immersive design envelops users within their gaming environment, offering sharp visuals and a broad field of view.

Powered by Quantum Matrix Technology and Samsung's Quantum Mini LED lighting, this monitor achieves precise lighting control through discreet dimming zones, resulting in improved contrast and reduced blooming.

Samsung's Exynos 2400 comes with a 10-core CPU

Samsung's Odyssey Neo G9 facilitates efficient multitasking within a single-screen setup. It offers support for Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture modes, enabling users to manage multiple inputs simultaneously.

Auto Source Switch+ simplifies the process of connecting new devices without navigating through input sources. Core Lighting+ and CoreSync also integrate ambient lighting that complements the game's mood, ensuring the monitor seamlessly integrates into various setups.

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch

Odyssey Ark 55-inch, Odyssey Neo G9
Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch

Samsung also introduces upgrades to the popular Odyssey Ark 55" gaming monitor. Recognized as the world's first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming screen, the Odyssey Ark 55" now includes enhanced features for convenience and quality.

With a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, the monitor introduces the new Cockpit mode and Samsung Multi View. These additions enable users to view up to 4 inputs simultaneously, optimizing multitasking. The inclusion of three HDMI ports and a new DisplayPort 1.4 connection supports 4K UHD streams. In contrast, the new KVM (Keyboard, Video, Mouse) switch allows gamers to control multiple devices using a single mouse and keyboard input.

At Gamescom 2023 in Cologne, Germany, Samsung is collaborating with Activision Blizzard and Pearl Abyss to showcase the Odyssey Neo G9's capabilities at its booth in Hall 9. Both the Odyssey Neo G9 57" and the upgraded 2023 Odyssey Ark will be available for pre-order at Gamescom 2023.

