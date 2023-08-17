Will X ID verification be a remedy for bots?

In an effort to combat bots and improve user trust, X, rebranded version of Twitter, has taken a significant step forward by introducing new X ID verification elements.

These elements aim to enhance security and authenticity by implementing a verification process that helps distinguish between real users and automated accounts.

Battling the bots with X ID verification

The primary goal of these new X ID verification is to identify and mitigate the presence of bots and spam accounts on the platform, ultimately fostering more genuine interactions and trustworthy relationships among users. This proactive approach demonstrates X's commitment to maintaining a high level of user experience.

While specific details about this new X ID verification system are not fully outlined, it suggests that X is taking steps to address concerns related to user verification and trust.

According to the image shared by X user Nima Owji, the new verification system requires you to take a selfie with your government ID.

#X keeps working on the ID verification. You should upload a photo of your ID and take a live selfie. https://t.co/3bdGgzlnZh pic.twitter.com/F4ssglakHR — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) August 16, 2023

Yes, there are bots, so what?

Bots have permeated X's landscape, often influencing discussions, trending topics, and even public opinion. These automated accounts can engage in a variety of activities, including retweeting, liking, sharing content, and even posting new tweets, or to be updated, xeets.

Due to their automated nature, bots can amplify certain messages, artificially inflate engagement metrics, and make content appear more popular than it truly is. This can lead to distorted perceptions and skewed conversations.

The dangers associated with bots on X are multifaceted:

Misinformation and manipulation : Bots can spread misinformation rapidly, contributing to the spread of fake news, rumors, and even disinformation campaigns. This can undermine the accuracy of information shared on the platform and create confusion among users

: Bots can spread misinformation rapidly, contributing to the spread of fake news, rumors, and even disinformation campaigns. This can undermine the accuracy of information shared on the platform and create confusion among users Algorithm exploitation : Bots can manipulate Twitter's algorithms by artificially inflating engagement metrics such as retweets, likes, and replies. This can result in certain content gaining undue visibility, potentially drowning out authentic voices

: Bots can manipulate Twitter's algorithms by artificially inflating engagement metrics such as retweets, likes, and replies. This can result in certain content gaining undue visibility, potentially drowning out authentic voices Hijacking conversations : Bots can flood conversations with repetitive or irrelevant content, making it difficult for genuine users to engage meaningfully. This can lead to frustration and deter users from participating in discussions

: Bots can flood conversations with repetitive or irrelevant content, making it difficult for genuine users to engage meaningfully. This can lead to frustration and deter users from participating in discussions Spam and scams : Some bots are designed to engage in spammy behaviors, such as promoting dubious products, services, or phishing scams. These activities can clutter users' feeds and expose them to potential risks

: Some bots are designed to engage in spammy behaviors, such as promoting dubious products, services, or phishing scams. These activities can clutter users' feeds and expose them to potential risks Political influence: Bots can be used to spread political propaganda or influence public sentiment around political events, elections, and issues. Their ability to amplify specific messages can sway public opinion in unintended ways

