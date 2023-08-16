X slows down websites Musk dislikes

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that social media platform Twitter, now X, seemed to implement a five-second delay that would restrict access to websites, including the New York Times, Reuters, Instagram, and Blue Sky, a different social network. This practice is known as throttling.

The websites that had sluggish connections included Twitter rivals and other outlets that had earned Elon Musk's wrath for unfavorable reporting. When the delays were tested, The Washington Post discovered that when someone clicked a link on Twitter that would direct them to another website, the link would first open to a blank screen and remain that way for a short while.

Only t.co links, a site that processes and abbreviates links uploaded to Twitter, appeared to be affected by the delay. The problem appeared to have been resolved by Tuesday afternoon because clicking on links now opens them immediately.

Musk doesn't like some of the media outlets, and he doesn't hide it

Musk has engaged in a constant publicity campaign against his critics. Twitter referred to the BBC and NPR as "state-affiliated media" in April, which sparked a backlash from the organizations and their workers. NPR declared on April 12 that they were leaving Twitter, and there haven't been any updates to their home page.

Musk criticized the Times in the past for being "propaganda" and the "Twitter equivalent of diarrhea." The news outlet's account, which has 55 million followers as of now, lost its "verified" symbol in April, making it more difficult for users to tell real accounts from fraudulent ones.

Elon Musk is fined for delaying a search warrant on Trump's account

Twitter started flagging connections to Substack, an independent content publishing platform, as hazardous in the same month. This action was taken in response to Substack's announcement of a new product called "Substack Notes" that gave a Twitter-like experience to the company's user base of newsletter authors and their readers, some of whom are paying customers. Twitter and Notes don't have to compete, according to Substack; they could instead support one another.

