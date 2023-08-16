Tweetdeck alternatives to look at after X Pro becomes a paid service

X recently announced that from now on, Tweetdeck will be a paid service, and only the ones who opt-in for a subscription plan will be able to use it. That is why today we have gathered the best Tweetdeck alternatives after the decision.

On July 3rd, X said that XPro would become a subscriber-only feature. The shift was supposed to occur "in 30 days," but the company slightly missed its timeline. Well, the decision didn't change, and the service became a subscription-based feature.

What are the best Tweetdeck alternatives?

Before the business purchased it in 2011, TweetDeck was among the most widely used third-party Twitter programs. For journalists, marketers, and others who often use Twitter for work, its capability for many accounts and several custom feeds made it a potent tool.

Now that it has become a paid service, many users have turned their attention to Tweetdeck alternatives that are still free to use. Users are also looking for paid services that offer better service, such as covering more social media platforms, etc. Below you will find some of the best alternatives to replace Tweetdeck!

HootSuite

Hootsuite is a platform for managing social media that includes capabilities for scheduling, syndicating, and organizing social media updates. Automatic scheduling, social media monitoring, performance reporting, simple work management, and more are important aspects.

More than 18 million people trust Hootsuite, the industry leader in social media management. Using Hootsuite, you have the tools you need to expand your brands, companies, and consumer connections using social media by scheduling posts with confidence, participating in discussions, and tracking your social success all in one place.

Sprout Social

Sprout Social is an online tool for managing social media, and it enables users to "build and grow stronger relationships on social." The business raised close to $150 million through its IPO. They want to make it possible for companies of all sizes to have real relationships with their clients.

Keeping up with direct messages across Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and other platforms may be difficult. All communications may be managed and interacted with in one location using Sprout Social. Additionally, you may keep track of tags, reviews, and other information.

Each social networking platform might send you an excessive amount of alerts. One convenient method to follow them all at once is with Sprout Social. Engaging with users is also simpler than ever thanks to the Saved Replies feature.

Agorapulse

The mailbox, publishing, reporting, monitoring, and team collaboration tools from Agorapulse let you stay organized, save time, and easily manage your social media. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube are all supported by Agorapulse.

According to the company, here are some of the key features that the users love about Agorapulse:

A unified social inbox lets you easily manage all your incoming social media messages, comments, and reviews in one place. Intuitive publishing allows you to plan, collaborate, and schedule content for all your social channels. Insightful analytics delivered in beautiful and actionable PDF and CSV reports that reveal what’s working — and what isn’t. Social listening provides discovery of trends and insights about your brand -- and your competitors. With award-winning support in the business, you always get fast, friendly support in industry record time.

Buffer

For driving significant engagement and outcomes on social media, brands, companies, agencies, and people rely on the user-friendly, efficient Buffer social media management tool. Buffer is a group of individuals who share the same ideals. Being a Buffer customer ought to make you feel like you have a large group of supporters, says the company.

There are three distinct sets of features on buffer.com. Each of these is a unique product in many aspects. Even so, if you register for all 3, you can link them all together and navigate to each one separately from the navbar.

Buffer Publishing: The main feature of Buffer is Buffer Publishing, where you can schedule social media postings across many platforms.

Buffer Analytics: Their social media reporting system is called Buffer Analytics. You can check the effectiveness of your social media postings right here. You may examine each platform separately or obtain an overall social media performance analysis.

Buffer Engagement: The Instagram engagement and tracking solution for businesses from Buffer. Developed for big businesses to keep an eye on Instagram conversations around their brand... and to respond to those who ask for assistance.

Tweetastic

Tweetastic lets users schedule tweets in advance, monitor their performance on the analytics page, and save the top-performing tweets - use them later, or tailor their content to better cater to their audience. "Spend less time - influence more. Schedule threads of awesome media content, analyze your best-performing tweets and get daily updates and a visual overview of your growth. All in one app," says the official website.

Tweetastic offers free and paid subscription plans. You can get its Influencer or Pro tiers, which are paid, but there is also a free plan that you benefit from. The free plan offers basic analytics, only the last seven days, limited tweet scheduling and limited twinesis, 400 tweets and replies in one query, and 1,200 total tweets and replies per day.

If you pay $8.33 per month, you will get the full analytics, tweet scheduling with threads, email and telegram digests, and an extended number of twinesis queries. Finally, the Pro plan offers the same as the Influencer tier, three connected accounts, and the maximum number of twinesis queries. However, paying money doesn't make sense as you can also use Tweetdeck.

Social Scroll

Social Scroll is a quick Chrome extension that eliminates the hassle of browsing past Twitter posts.

Simply download the extension to locate past tweets (from any month and year) on the user's profile with a few clicks! You won't be concerned about using Twitter's advanced search. Discovering someone's very first tweet is simple by using Social Scroll.

"Tired of scrolling through Twitter profiles to find old tweets? ? Or are you looking to find someone's first tweet? Well look no further, Social Scroll for Twitter is a smart tool which allows you to look up anyone's old tweets with a couple of clicks," the company says in ints description.

