X wants to address shadowbans but it might be hard

Onur Demirkol
Aug 18, 2023
Twitter
|
0

Elon Musk, the owner of X, has made a commitment to address the issue of "shadowbanning" on the platform, a practice where a user's content is restricted from reaching a wider audience without their knowledge. Musk acknowledged the delay in resolving this matter and explained the challenges hindering X from providing users with this data.

Shadowbanning has been a source of concern on social media platforms, including X's predecessor Twitter, where users may not realize their posts are being suppressed. Musk's takeover of Twitter led to attempts to shed light on shadowbanning practices, though the outcome mostly provided insights into the intricacies of content moderation.

Musk has emphasized that users deserve to know if they've been affected by shadowbanning. At a conference, he mentioned efforts to introduce a feature showing users whether the platform's actions have impacted their accounts.

However, addressing this issue has proven complex. Musk recently tweeted about the challenge, revealing that layers of "trust & safety" software make it time-consuming to identify why an account was suspended or shadowbanned. He also mentioned a rewrite of the codebase to simplify the process.

X is working on adding more transparency around shadowbanning

Yoel Roth gare more insight

Former Head of Trust and Safety at Twitter, Yoel Roth, shared additional insights on the matter. He explained that platforms typically maintain notes or metadata when banning users, which can be increasingly difficult to manage as the network grows. Twitter, for instance, still relies on free-text notes for enforcement metadata.

“For things like spam, Twitter has hundreds (if not thousands) of different models and heuristics operating in parallel. That complexity is necessary to keep up with spam. But it makes it hard to explain exactly what caused a specific user to get “shadowbanned” (sigh…) at a specific moment. Anyway, if Twitter are rebuilding a bunch of the infrastructure that handles this, that seems like a good thing, and I wish them luck,” Roth said.

X slows down websites Musk dislikes

Roth agreed that rewriting the code handling enforcement attribution would be a positive step. He noted that Twitter had been working on such improvements before the acquisition. The complexity of spam detection systems adds to the difficulty of explaining shadowbanning occurrences.

Musk's determination to enhance transparency in X's practices is evident despite the complexities involved. While the timeline for implementing these changes remains uncertain, the effort to provide users with more clarity on account status is underway.

Advertisement

Related content

New X ID verification

Will X ID verification be a remedy for bots?

X slows down websites Musk dislikes
tweetdeck alternatives

Tweetdeck alternatives to look at after X Pro becomes a paid service

Will Zuckerberg and Musk ever fight?
X ad revenue sharing

More users will benefit from X ad revenue sharing
elon musk is fined

Elon Musk is fined for delaying a search warrant on Trump's account

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved