Microsoft removes 44 Intel CPUs from Windows 11's Processor Compatibility list

Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system has different hardware requirements than Windows 10, Windows 8.1 and previous versions of Windows. A modern processor is one of the requirements; Microsoft published three lists of officially supported CPUs, for Intel, AMD and Qualcomm, when it released Windows 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company has updated the list several times since the release of Windows 11. Microsoft notes: "The processors listed represent the processor models which meet the minimum floor for the supported processor generations and up through the latest processors at the time of publication. These processors meet the design principles around security, reliability, and the minimum system requirements for Windows 11."

The AMD and Intel processor listings have been updated recently by Microsoft. While it is clear that new processors need to be added to the list regularly, as they are released, it happened in the past that Microsoft removed processors from the list. It is unclear why processors do get removed from the listing, as Microsoft does not provide information about this.

Our eagle-eyed colleagues over at Deskmodder discovered that Microsoft removed 44 Intel CPUs from the list of officially supported Windows 11 processors from the company. All are Intel Xeon processors, here is the full listing:

Intel® Xeon® E-2104G

Intel® Xeon® E-2124

Intel® Xeon® E-2124G

Intel® Xeon® E-2126G

Intel® Xeon® E-2134

Intel® Xeon® E-2136

Intel® Xeon® E-2144G

Intel® Xeon® E-2146G

Intel® Xeon® E-2174G

Intel® Xeon® E-2176G

Intel® Xeon® E-2176M

Intel® Xeon® E-2186G

Intel® Xeon® E-2186M

Intel® Xeon® E-2224

Intel® Xeon® E-2224G

Intel® Xeon® E-2226G

Intel® Xeon® E-2226GE

Intel® Xeon® E-2234

Intel® Xeon® E-2236

Intel® Xeon® E-2244G

Intel® Xeon® E-2246G

Intel® Xeon® E-2254ME

Intel® Xeon® E-2254ML

Intel® Xeon® E-2274G

Intel® Xeon® E-2276G

Intel® Xeon® E-2276M

Intel® Xeon® E-2276ME

Intel® Xeon® E-2276ML

Intel® Xeon® E-2278G

Intel® Xeon® E-2278GE

Intel® Xeon® E-2278GEL

Intel® Xeon® E-2286G

Intel® Xeon® E-2286M

Intel® Xeon® E-2288G

Intel® Xeon® E-2314

Intel® Xeon® E-2324G

Intel® Xeon® E-2334

Intel® Xeon® E-2336

Intel® Xeon® E-2356G

Intel® Xeon® E-2374G

Intel® Xeon® E-2378

Intel® Xeon® E-2378G

Intel® Xeon® E-2386G

Intel® Xeon® E-2388G

All are processors of Intel's Xeon family of chips. Intel describes Intel Xeon processors as chips for entry server solutions. The processor family Xeon E was launched in 2018 by Intel and are considered 8th generation Intel processors.

The removal of a processor from the listing should not have any immediate impact on existing systems. OEMs, companies like HP, Dell or Asus, on the other hand, may not use these processors anymore when they create new Windows 11 PCs.

In other words: Windows 11 devices that are powered by one of the removed Intel Xeon processors won't suddenly be incompatible from one day to the other. Windows updates continues to work and there is little doubt that the upcoming Windows 11 version 23H2 update will install without issues on these devices.

Microsoft could still improve its communication skills by providing an explanation for removals and also announcing additions to the listings as well.

Now You: what is your take on the removal of the processors?

Summary Article Name Microsoft removes 44 Intel CPUs from Windows 11's Processor Compatibility listing Description Microsoft has removed 44 Intel processors from the official CPU compatibility listing of the Windows 11 operating system. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement