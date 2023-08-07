Microsoft removes 44 Intel CPUs from Windows 11's Processor Compatibility list

Martin Brinkmann
Aug 7, 2023
Updated • Aug 7, 2023
Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system has different hardware requirements than Windows 10, Windows 8.1 and previous versions of Windows. A modern processor is one of the requirements; Microsoft published three lists of officially supported CPUs, for Intel, AMD and Qualcomm, when it released Windows 11.

The company has updated the list several times since the release of Windows 11. Microsoft notes: "The processors listed represent the processor models which meet the minimum floor for the supported processor generations and up through the latest processors at the time of publication. These processors meet the design principles around security, reliability, and the minimum system requirements for Windows 11."

The AMD and Intel processor listings have been updated recently by Microsoft. While it is clear that new processors need to be added to the list regularly, as they are released, it happened in the past that Microsoft removed processors from the list. It is unclear why processors do get removed from the listing, as Microsoft does not provide information about this.

Our eagle-eyed colleagues over at Deskmodder discovered that Microsoft removed 44 Intel CPUs from the list of officially supported Windows 11 processors from the company. All are Intel Xeon processors, here is the full listing:

  • Intel® Xeon® E-2104G
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2124
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2124G
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2126G
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2134
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2136
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2144G
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2146G
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2174G
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2176G
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2176M
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2186G
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2186M
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2224
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2224G
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2226G
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2226GE
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2234
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2236
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2244G
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2246G
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2254ME
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2254ML
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2274G
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2276G
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2276M
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2276ME
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2276ML
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2278G
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2278GE
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2278GEL
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2286G
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2286M
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2288G
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2314
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2324G
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2334
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2336
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2356G
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2374G
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2378
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2378G
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2386G
  • Intel® Xeon® E-2388G

All are processors of Intel's Xeon family of chips. Intel describes Intel Xeon processors as chips for entry server solutions. The processor family Xeon E was launched in 2018 by Intel and are considered 8th generation Intel processors.

The removal of a processor from the listing should not have any immediate impact on existing systems. OEMs, companies like HP, Dell or Asus, on the other hand, may not use these processors anymore when they create new Windows 11 PCs.

In other words: Windows 11 devices that are powered by one of the removed Intel Xeon processors won't suddenly be incompatible from one day to the other. Windows updates continues to work and there is little doubt that the upcoming Windows 11 version 23H2 update will install without issues on these devices.

Microsoft could still improve its communication skills by providing an explanation for removals and also announcing additions to the listings as well.

Now You: what is your take on the removal of the processors?

Comments

