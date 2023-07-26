How to do effects on iMessage: Animation words explained

Emre Çitak
Jul 26, 2023
Do you want to add a little extra flair to your iMessages? If so, you can use iMessage animation words to trigger special effects when you send certain messages.

These effects include fireworks, confetti, balloons, and more.

Knowing how to do effects on iMessage will let you spice up your messages with others

How to do effects on iMessage

To use iMessage animation words, simply type the word or phrase into a new message. Then, touch and hold the send button until the bubble effects menu appears.

Tap the screen effect you want to use, and then tap send.

The following words and phrases will trigger special effects in iMessage:

  • Happy New Year
  • Happy Chinese New Year
  • Happy Birthday
  • Congrats or Congratulations
  • Pew Pew

In addition to these words, there are also a few bubble effects that you can use. These effects make your text bubble appear to fall onto the screen like a boulder, grow and shake, or appear with a spotlight.

To enable these effects, go to Settings > Messages > iMessage Effects. You can then choose which effects you want to use.

There are several iMessage animation words that will trigger a special effect on your messages

Read alsoHow to send GIFs on iPhone.

iMessage animation words are one of many easter eggs on iPhone

iMessage animation words are just one of many easter eggs on iPhone. Easter eggs are hidden features or messages that are intentionally placed in software by developers.

Other examples of iPhone easter eggs include:

  • The Shake to Shuffle feature, which allows you to shuffle the songs in your music library by shaking your iPhone
  • Shake to undo: If you make a mistake while typing a message, you can shake your iPhone to undo the last action
  • Secret Messages app: There is a secret Messages app hidden in iOS. To access it, open the Settings app and go to General > Accessibility > Accessibility Shortcuts. Tap on Voice Control, and then tap on the + button. Under "Shortcut," select "Secret Messages." Now, when you triple-click the Home button, the Secret Messages app will open
  • Hidden Memoji: There are a few hidden Memoji that you can unlock. To unlock them, open the Messages app and tap on the App Store button in the bottom left corner of the screen. Scroll down to the Memoji Stickers section and tap the + button. You will be able to see a list of hidden Memoji

We hope you enjoyed learning about iMessage animation words and other easter eggs on iPhone. If you know of any other easter eggs, please share them in the comments below.

