Threads "Following" tab is now availiable

Meta's Threads has succeeded incredibly since its release, but the application still lacks many features. Recently, Meta heard people's concerns, and according to the latest news, the company is adding a "Following" feed. The Threads "Following" tab is now available for everyone, and below you can find how to use it.

The ability to only see postings from people you follow is now available on Threads. This content will be organized in a feed using reverse chronological order. The feed only displays posts from people you follow and does not include any "suggested" posts from users you do not follow.

How to use the Threads "Following" tab

The "Following" feed in Threads has one restriction. You must first hit the "Home" button icon in the bottom toolbar to make the dedicated Following tab visible. To reveal the two distinct tabs, you can also hit the Threads logo at the top of the feed.

When you do this, the top will show two distinct tabs: "For You" and "Following." When you exit the Threads app, the choice doesn't seem to stay in place. This implies that you will have to carry out that procedure repeatedly. It's unclear whether this is a bug or not, but if you open the app again after it completely closes down, it defaults to the "For You" feed, so you'll need to know where to search to access the Following stream once more.

The iOS version of Threads no longer resets your entire feed when you refresh, which is another change. Your position in the stream stays the same, but fresh content is added to the top.

Threads has also added translations, according to a post by Zuckerberg on his Instagram broadcast channel. By tapping a tiny button in the lower right corner of a Threads post, you can obtain a translation. Your feed has previously only contained postings from users and brands that were selected by an algorithm, whether you liked it or not. Threads debuted with a very basic set of capabilities.

