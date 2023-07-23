WhatsApp Screen Share is a new feature that allows you to share your phone's screen with another person during a WhatsApp call.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new feature can be useful for collaborating on projects, giving presentations, or just showing someone something on your phone.

How to use WhatsApp Screen Share

First, join the WhatsApp Beta, which is WhatsApp Screen Share only available at the moment. Here is how to do it:

In WhatsApp, tap More options (three horizontal dots) Click Linked Devices. You might see a pop-up that tells you about the new feature. Just tap OK if you do. Tap Multi-Device Beta > Join Beta and follow the instructions

Once you have the beta version, follow these steps:

Start a video call with the person you want to share your screen with

Tap on the More button (three dots) in the bottom right corner of the screen

Tap on Screen Share

Tap on Start now to start sharing your screen

Both full-screen and window sharing are available. You have the option of including audio with your screen sharing or not.

When screen sharing is on, the other person will be able to view whatever is on your screen. If you additionally want to share audio, they will be able to listen to it.

Click the Stop sharing icon in the upper right corner of the screen to end screen sharing.

Additional tips for using WhatsApp Screen Share:

Make sure that you have a good internet connection. Screen sharing uses a lot of data, so it's important to have a good connection in order to avoid buffering or lag.

Be aware of what you're sharing. If you're sharing your screen with someone, be aware of what they'll be able to see. Don't share anything that you don't want them to see.

Use screen sharing responsibly. Screen sharing can be a great way to collaborate or share information, but it's important to use it responsibly. Don't share anything that you don't want the other person to see.

Who can you use the new WhatsApp Screen Share feature?

At the moment, only Whatsapp beta testers have access to the screen-sharing capability. You must enroll in the WhatsApp beta program to access the function.

Search for "WhatsApp beta" in the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to gain access to the WhatsApp beta program.

After locating the appropriate app, select the "Join" option.

If you sign up for the beta program, you'll automatically get the newest beta version of WhatsApp as soon as it becomes available. The beta version of WhatsApp will have a screen-sharing function.

It's worth noting that WhatsApp's screen-sharing capability is currently in beta, so that you could encounter some hiccups or glitches in the meantime. The "Help" area of WhatsApp is where you should head if you run into any issues with the function.

Conclusion

WhatsApp Screen Share is a new and exciting feature that can be used for a variety of purposes. If you're looking for a way to collaborate with others or share information, WhatsApp Screen Share is a great option.

Here are other details about WhatsApp Screen Share:

The other person can only see what is happening on your phone's screen. They cannot control your phone or access your personal information.

Screen sharing is only available during a WhatsApp call. If you end the call, the screen sharing will be stopped.

Screen sharing uses a lot of data, so it's important to be aware of your data usage.

Advertisement