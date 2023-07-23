How to use WhatsApp Screen Share

Eray Eliaçik
Jul 23, 2023
Updated • Jul 21, 2023
Tutorials
|
0

WhatsApp Screen Share is a new feature that allows you to share your phone's screen with another person during a WhatsApp call.

The new feature can be useful for collaborating on projects, giving presentations, or just showing someone something on your phone.

How to use WhatsApp Screen Share

First, join the WhatsApp Beta, which is WhatsApp Screen Share only available at the moment. Here is how to do it:

  1. In WhatsApp, tap More options (three horizontal dots)
  2. Click Linked Devices. You might see a pop-up that tells you about the new feature. Just tap OK if you do.
  3. Tap Multi-Device Beta > Join Beta and follow the instructions

Once you have the beta version, follow these steps:

  • Start a video call with the person you want to share your screen with
  • Tap on the More button (three dots) in the bottom right corner of the screen
  • Tap on Screen Share
  • Tap on Start now to start sharing your screen
(Image credit)

Both full-screen and window sharing are available. You have the option of including audio with your screen sharing or not.

When screen sharing is on, the other person will be able to view whatever is on your screen. If you additionally want to share audio, they will be able to listen to it.

Click the Stop sharing icon in the upper right corner of the screen to end screen sharing.

Additional tips for using WhatsApp Screen Share:

  • Make sure that you have a good internet connection. Screen sharing uses a lot of data, so it's important to have a good connection in order to avoid buffering or lag.
  • Be aware of what you're sharing. If you're sharing your screen with someone, be aware of what they'll be able to see. Don't share anything that you don't want them to see.
  • Use screen sharing responsibly. Screen sharing can be a great way to collaborate or share information, but it's important to use it responsibly. Don't share anything that you don't want the other person to see.

Who can you use the new WhatsApp Screen Share feature?

At the moment, only Whatsapp beta testers have access to the screen-sharing capability. You must enroll in the WhatsApp beta program to access the function.

Search for "WhatsApp beta" in the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to gain access to the WhatsApp beta program.

After locating the appropriate app, select the "Join" option.

If you sign up for the beta program, you'll automatically get the newest beta version of WhatsApp as soon as it becomes available. The beta version of WhatsApp will have a screen-sharing function.

It's worth noting that WhatsApp's screen-sharing capability is currently in beta, so that you could encounter some hiccups or glitches in the meantime. The "Help" area of WhatsApp is where you should head if you run into any issues with the function.

Conclusion

WhatsApp Screen Share is a new and exciting feature that can be used for a variety of purposes. If you're looking for a way to collaborate with others or share information, WhatsApp Screen Share is a great option.

Here are other details about WhatsApp Screen Share:

  • The other person can only see what is happening on your phone's screen. They cannot control your phone or access your personal information.
  • Screen sharing is only available during a WhatsApp call. If you end the call, the screen sharing will be stopped.
  • Screen sharing uses a lot of data, so it's important to be aware of your data usage.
Advertisement

Related content

Pictures not downloading in iMessage: How to fix it

How to unblock someone on BeReal

YouTube black screen: How to fix the error easily
Roblox not working

Roblox not working: How to fix it
GitHub not working

GitHub not working: How to fix it

How to use StandBy mode on iOS 17

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved