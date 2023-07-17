The most expensive iPhone ever sold recently

A first-generation iPhone, still in its original packaging, sold at auction for $190,372.80. That's more than 100 times the original price of the phone, which was $599, and enough to title it the most expensive iPhone ever sold.

ADVERTISEMENT

The iPhone was sold by LCG Auctions, a company that specializes in rare and collectible electronics.

The phone was estimated to sell for between $50,000 and $100,000, but the final bid came in much higher than expected.

What makes the most expensive iPhone ever so special?

The first edition iPhone is in mint condition and has never been activated. It is still sealed in its original packaging, which includes the original box, paperwork, and accessories.

The most expensive iPhone was also a 4GB model, which was a rare variant that Apple discontinued just two months after launch due to poor sales.

Buyer of the phone has not been revealed. However, it is likely that the phone was purchased by a collector or investor.

How did iPhone change the smartphone industry?

Now in its 15th series, the iPhone revolutionized the smartphone industry in various ways, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of mobile technology. One of its most significant contributions was the popularization of the touchscreen interface, which transformed the way we interacted with our devices.

Prior to the iPhone, physical keyboards dominated the smartphone scene. However, the iPhone's intuitive and user-friendly touchscreen interface swiftly became the gold standard for smartphones, offering a seamless and engaging user experience.

Beyond its functional advancements, the iPhone's impact extended to aesthetics and desirability. Before its arrival, smartphones were often regarded as practical tools rather than fashion statements.

The iPhone shattered this perception with its sleek design and captivating interface, elevating smartphones to coveted status symbols. Its fusion of style and functionality propelled smartphones into the mainstream, capturing the attention and imagination of consumers worldwide.

Furthermore, the iPhone ushered in a host of groundbreaking features that have become staples of modern smartphones. Equipped with a built-in camera, music player, and web browser, the iPhone set new standards for the capabilities expected from a mobile device.

Additionally, it pioneered the concept of mobile applications, commonly known as apps, which have since become an indispensable part of the smartphone experience.

The iPhone's resounding success triggered a wave of competition within the smartphone industry. Rival manufacturers scrambled to innovate and meet the evolving demands of consumers.

This fierce competition fostered an environment of rapid advancement and improved affordability, benefitting users by delivering better, more feature-rich smartphones at accessible price points.

All of this meant that the most expensive iPhone was actually the purchase of a legacy from those times, rather than the phone itself.

Advertisement