Big iPhone 15 leak: Does it come with a notch

As the excitement for Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 builds up, rumors are swirling about the potential universal rollout of the Dynamic Island across the entire new iPhone range. The buzz intensified when recent leaks from China hinted at this possibility.

Renowned iPhone sleuth, Ice Universe, recently shared images on Twitter that purportedly depict front glass panels and screen protectors for the iPhone 15 series. Notably, these alleged iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max panels echo the design seen on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models, both of which already feature the Dynamic Island.

The Dynamic Island's eventual presence across the entire iPhone line isn't exactly a shocker. Generally, Apple tends to introduce new features in its Pro iPhones and, after a generation or two, these innovations make their way to the non-Pro models. Some advancements, like LIDAR and a telephoto camera, have remained Pro exclusives for a while. Yet, others, like the OLED screen technology, have trickled down to the non-Pro models, as we saw with the iPhone 12.

Given these patterns, we're fairly optimistic that the Dynamic Island will grace every iPhone model this year. This could have considerable implications for Apple's 'digital notch' development and could influence third-party developers' willingness to adopt a feature that's seemingly here to stay.

When the Dynamic Island made its debut last year, it was largely met with applause from reviewers and iPhone enthusiasts alike. In our iPhone 14 Pro review, we lauded the Dynamic Island as the "biggest innovation," noting its ingenious approach to phasing out the TrueDepth module notch, a hallmark of the iPhone X, while maintaining the critical tech that made Face ID, selfies, and front-facing AR operations so effective.

However, despite its potential, the Dynamic Island has seen limited adoption, largely because it was exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. While some features and apps like timers, Uber, and Deliveroo have utilized the Dynamic Island effectively, its adoption by developers has been slow. Currently, it's more of a 'nice-to-have' feature than a 'must-have'—but that status could shift dramatically if it becomes widely accessible to more iPhone users.

With rumors suggesting that Apple plans to bring the Dynamic Island to the entire iPhone 15 range, it's likely that we'll see a surge in developers incorporating its features into their apps. Apple's rumored improvements to the Dynamic Island also hint at the company's long-term commitment to this feature. Though the change may not be immediate, we might see a significant shift in the conversation around the Dynamic Island in the next couple of years.

iPhone 15 series will reportedly get larger batteries across all models

