Apple releases first public betas of iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and macOS 14 Sonoma

Apple releases first public betas of iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and macOS 14 Sonoma
Ashwin
Jul 13, 2023
Apple
|
0

A month after releasing developer channel versions of its operating systems at WWDC 2023, Apple has now released the first public beta builds of iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and macOS 14 Sonoma. We show you how to install the new versions on your device.

Wondering whether your iPhone, iPad and Mac support the new operating system? Check our previous coverage to learn if your device will get the update.

In case you missed it, Apple removed support for beta profiles to test its operating systems recently. The Cupertino company also added a requirement for users to be signed in to their Apple ID that had access to the Developer Program. Users were upset about the change, especially considering that the Developer Program costs $99 per year. To everyone's surprise, however, Apple did a U-turn, and made beta access completely free for all users. You will still need to be signed in to your Apple ID.

What's new in the public beta versions of macOS 14 Sonoma, iOS 17, iPadOS 17

The public beta versions of the operating systems are basically identical to the developer builds, i.e. they have the same features that were introduced last month. macOS 14 Sonoma includes several new features including Widgets on Desktop, a Presenter Overlay for video conferencing. Sonoma brings a new Game mode that improves the performance of the CPU and GPU. macOS Sonoma adds support for a game porting toolkit that makes it easier for developers to bring PC games to Mac, though regular users can also use it to play their favorite games on macOS.

Don't forget to read our coverage of the new lock screen experience, desktop widgets, and a new way to access the desktop quickly.

What's new in iOS 17

The next-gen mobile operating system introduces Contact Posters for the phone app, Live VoiceMail transcription, audio and video recorded messages in FaceTime, NameDrop contact sharing via AirDrop, StandBy mode that turns your iPhone into a Smart Display, AirTag sharing with friends and family. Apple revealed a new mental-health app called Journal, that lets you write down your thoughts, and uses on-device machine learning to personalize your experience to improve your well-being. iOS 17 also introduces a new personal safety feature, called Check In, which will notify your loved ones when you got home safely.

How to install iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and macOS 14 Sonoma public beta

1. Open the Settings app on your device.

2. Click on General > Software Update.

3. Tap the drop-down menu next to Beta Updates, and select the Public Beta for your operating system.

How to install iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and macOS 14 Sonoma public beta

If you already have the Developer Beta installed on your device, you can switch to the Public Beta channel quite easily by following the same steps.

public betas of iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and macOS 14 Sonoma

Apple's Public Beta builds are relatively stabler than the Developer versions, and would have fewer bugs. But I would still advise caution against installing Beta builds on your day-to-day devices, as they could crash, and your apps may not be usable. You should backup your device before trying out the preview versions.

macOS 14 Sonoma public beta

The final release of macOS 14 Sonoma, iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 are still a few months away. They are likely to be rolled out in September, when Apple launches the iPhone 15 series. So you may want to wait until then before installing the fresh-out-of-the-oven builds on your machine.

Summary
Apple releases first public betas of iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and macOS 14 Sonoma
Article Name
Apple releases first public betas of iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and macOS 14 Sonoma
Description
Apple is seeding the first public betas of iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and macOS 14 Sonoma.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Apple releases iCloud Passwords extension for Chrome and Edge on macOS Sonoma

Apple releases iCloud Passwords extension for Chrome and Edge on macOS Sonoma
Apple fixes an actively exploited vulnerability in iOS 16.5.1, iPadOS 16.5.1, and macOS 13.4.1 with a Rapid Security Response update

Apple has pulled a Rapid Security Response update that fixed an exploited flaw in iOS 16.5.1, iPadOS 16.5.1, and macOS 13.4.1
Is Apple deleting photos in July

Time to bid farewell to My Photo Stream
Apple could launch a 32-inch iMac in 2024

Apple could launch a 32-inch iMac in 2024
how to send gifs on iphone

How to send GIFs on iPhone: Two different ways
Apple and nokia

Apple and Nokia agree on a long-term patent pact

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved