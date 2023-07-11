Activision announces The Boys Call of Duty crossover event

The Boys Call of Duty crossover
Emre Çitak
Jul 11, 2023
Updated • Jul 11, 2023
Games
|
0

The Boys is a popular Amazon Prime Video series that satirizes the superhero genre. The show follows a group of vigilantes who take on corrupt superheroes. Call of Duty is a popular first-person shooter video game series.

In a surprise move, Activision Blizzard has announced on their @CallofDuty Twitter account a crossover event between The Boys and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone. This event will add three new playable characters from The Boys:

  • Homelander
  • Starlight
  • Black Noir

Players will also be able to find and use a limited-time field upgrade called Temp-V, which gives the user one of four random superpowers: Charge Jump, Teleport, Laser Vision, or Electric Shockwave.

The Boys Call of Duty crossover event release date

The Boys Call of Duty crossover will begin on July 12, 2023. The three playable characters will be available in bundles that can be purchased for 2,400 COD Points. The Temp-V field upgrade will be available as a free unlock for all players.

The crossover event will also include a number of The Boys-themed map elements and challenges.

For example, players will be able to find Temp-V canisters on the map, and they will be able to complete challenges to earn The Boys-themed cosmetics.

The Boys Call of Duty crossover
The Boys Call of Duty crossover event will introduce Temp-V canisters to the popular game - Image courtesy of Activision Blizzard

The Boys Call of Duty crossover event is going to be wild

The Boys Call of Duty crossover is sure to be a wild and unpredictable event. The characters from The Boys are some of the most powerful and dangerous superheroes in the world, and they will bring their unique abilities to Call of Duty.

For example, Homelander can fly, shoot lasers from his eyes, and is incredibly strong. Starlight can shoot energy blasts from her hands, and she is also very agile. Black Noir is a silent assassin who is incredibly skilled in hand-to-hand combat.

The Temp-V field upgrade will also add a new layer of chaos to the game. Players who use Temp-V will randomly gain one of four superpowers.

This could lead to some truly hilarious and chaotic moments, as players try to figure out how to use their new abilities.

Advertisement

Related content

Denuvo wants to publish benchmarks to prove its DRM doesn't affect performance of games

Denuvo wants to publish benchmarks to prove its DRM doesn't affect performance of games
Overwatch anime Genesis

Overwatch Genesis: Fans demand full-length Overwatch anime series
gta 5 xbox game pass

GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass
hollow knight pale court

The new fan-made Hollow Knight mode brings back old gamers
Steam AI game

Another blow to AI from Valve
steam summer sale 2023

The Steam Summer Sale 2023 is here, but Gog is the way to shop

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved