Activision announces The Boys Call of Duty crossover event

The Boys is a popular Amazon Prime Video series that satirizes the superhero genre. The show follows a group of vigilantes who take on corrupt superheroes. Call of Duty is a popular first-person shooter video game series.

In a surprise move, Activision Blizzard has announced on their @CallofDuty Twitter account a crossover event between The Boys and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone. This event will add three new playable characters from The Boys:

Homelander

Starlight

Black Noir

Players will also be able to find and use a limited-time field upgrade called Temp-V, which gives the user one of four random superpowers: Charge Jump, Teleport, Laser Vision, or Electric Shockwave.

It's time to fight like a hero. Season 04 Reloaded drops July 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII ? https://t.co/CMgkvPpR7f ???? The Boys bring in reinforcements

? Battle Royale comes to Vondel

? The Raid reaches its epic conclusion

? Additional 6v6 MP map pic.twitter.com/wRxViYczuZ — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 10, 2023

The Boys Call of Duty crossover event release date

The Boys Call of Duty crossover will begin on July 12, 2023. The three playable characters will be available in bundles that can be purchased for 2,400 COD Points. The Temp-V field upgrade will be available as a free unlock for all players.

The crossover event will also include a number of The Boys-themed map elements and challenges.

For example, players will be able to find Temp-V canisters on the map, and they will be able to complete challenges to earn The Boys-themed cosmetics.

The Boys Call of Duty crossover event is going to be wild

The Boys Call of Duty crossover is sure to be a wild and unpredictable event. The characters from The Boys are some of the most powerful and dangerous superheroes in the world, and they will bring their unique abilities to Call of Duty.

For example, Homelander can fly, shoot lasers from his eyes, and is incredibly strong. Starlight can shoot energy blasts from her hands, and she is also very agile. Black Noir is a silent assassin who is incredibly skilled in hand-to-hand combat.

The Temp-V field upgrade will also add a new layer of chaos to the game. Players who use Temp-V will randomly gain one of four superpowers.

This could lead to some truly hilarious and chaotic moments, as players try to figure out how to use their new abilities.

