Microsoft layoffs July 2023: Customer service, sales, support

Microsoft layoffs July 2023 have hit the departments of customer service, sales, and support. Announced by Microsoft on January 18, the cuts are expected to go over 10,000 jobs.

The fiscal year 2023 of Microsoft ended on June 30. As it starts a new fiscal year, Microsoft frequently restructures several aspects of its business. Microsoft has also confirmed the layoffs, reported by GeekWire.

“Organizational and workforce adjustments are a necessary and regular part of managing our business. We will continue to prioritize and invest in strategic growth areas for our future and in support of our customers and partners,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement.

Microsoft layoffs July 2023: 276 layoffs so far

Folks at GeekWire updated their article with new information, saying that the company has laid off 276 employees so far. "A new filing with the Washington state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) system shows 276 layoffs — 210 at the company’s Redmond, Wash., and Bellevue, Wash. locations, and 66 remote jobs," the website said.

Numerous LinkedIn articles that provide light on the impacted areas have surfaced, providing additional insight into the nature of these job losses. Across teams, regions, and jobs, customer support and sales professionals are apparently being targeted.

Along with Microsoft, other well-known IT behemoths like Amazon, Intel, Meta, and Google have also changed their workforce this year. Prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, several businesses quickly increased their workforce to accommodate the spike in demand. But as the market has changed, they have now reduced their operations.

Microsoft's annual Inspire partner conference, which will take place electronically from July 18 to 19, is just over a week away. Additionally, Microsoft is anticipated to release its 2023 fiscal year and fourth fiscal quarter financial results later this month. A date for earnings has not yet been disclosed by the vendor.

Both events are anticipated to address the possibility for Microsoft and its partners in generative artificial intelligence, a technology that has seen significant investment from the vendor this year.

