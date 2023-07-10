Reasons behind the Twitter Threads lawsuit

In order to launch its new Threads program, which is viewed as a direct rival to Twitter, Meta is alleged to have hired ex-Twitter employees by Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and Twitter. Twitter threatened legal action against Meta platforms when Threads was introduced, saying Threads was a clone of Twitter. Here is everything you need to know about the Twitter Threads lawsuit!

In the dynamic social media environment, a new player has emerged that is vying for consumers' attention and involvement on a worldwide scale. Threads, the newest project from Meta, aims to challenge Twitter's monopoly with its innovative features and seductive user experience.

What is the Twitter Threads lawsuit?

In a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday, Twitter's attorney Alex Spiro charged Meta with "systematic, wilful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property" in order to develop Threads.

Further evidence was provided by Mr. Spiro, who claimed that Meta had employed a substantial number of former Twitter workers who "had and continue to have access to Twitter's trade secrets and other highly confidential information" and who later assisted Meta in developing what he called the "copycat" Threads program.

“Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights and demands that Meta takes immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information. It has also asked Meta to preserve all sort of communications between former Twitter employees and Meta, for further reference," said Alex Spiro in his letter to Mark Zuckerberg. Here is the full letter published on Threads by Semafor:

When it comes to a showdown, Zuckerburg and Musk miss no opportunity to grind one other down. Therefore, when Mark Zuckerberg revealed the new Threads app, which primarily capitalizes on Instagram's success by allowing users to follow their existing Instagram base, it made sense.

With the ace of spades in his hand, Musk vowed to file a Twitter Threads lawsuit against Meta, which is owned by a former close friend of Musk's. Twitter is taking legal action against Meta for establishing Twitter's clone and breaking its terms and conditions.

Why is Twitter suing Meta?

Twitter is suing Meta because it thinks that Meta stole trade secrets from former Twitter employees by poaching them. These workers then utilized this knowledge to assist Meta in creating Threads. Meta is accused of ripping off the appearance and feel of the Twitter app, according to Twitter. For instance, Twitter and Threads both have comparable layouts and functionalities.

More than 10 million individuals registered to use Meta's new "Threads" program in the first seven hours of its launch on Wednesday, according to the company's CEO Mark Zuckerberg. This is a warning sign that Twitter, which has recently been troubled by technical problems and controversial reforms, may be gravely threatened by the Instagram branch.

On Threads, you are permitted to post text postings of up to 500 characters in length as well as images and videos that are no longer than five minutes. The program includes a rudimentary user interface (UI) with a design that is somewhat reminiscent of Twitter. It allows users to like, comment on, repost, and share threads. You can instantly follow all of the same folks on both platforms by logging in with your Instagram account because Threads and Instagram are tightly related.

