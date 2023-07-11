Twitter CEO declares the winner of social media war

In a recent tweet, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino claimed that Twitter had its "largest usage day since February".

This tweet has sparked a debate about the future of Twitter and its competition with other social media platforms, such as Threads.

Some people believe that Yaccarino's tweet is a sign that Twitter is still a popular platform, despite the recent launch of Threads. They argue that Threads is simply a copycat of Twitter, and that it will not be able to compete with Twitter's established user base.

Others believe that Yaccarino's tweet is a sign that Twitter is feeling threatened by Threads. They argue that Threads offers a number of features that are not available on Twitter, such as the ability to create polls, send voice messages, and share photos and videos in a more immersive way. They believe that Threads could eventually become a major competitor to Twitter.

Cumulative user-seconds per day of phone screentime, as reported by iOS & Android, is hardest to game. I think we may hit an all-time record this week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2023

Who will win the battle of social medias?

In recent weeks, there has been a lot of debate about which platform is better.

Threads saw significant growth, with 10 million sign-ups on the same day it was launched, and within five days had 100 million users.

Let us talk about two platforms a bit.

Features

One of the key differences between Twitter and Threads is their features. Twitter is a more traditional social media platform, with a focus on public sharing. Threads, on the other hand, is a more private platform, designed for sharing with close friends and family.

Threads also has a number of features that are not available on Twitter, such as the ability to create polls, send voice messages, and share photos and videos in a more immersive way.

Audience

Another key difference between Twitter and Threads is their audiences. Twitter is a global platform, with users from all over the world. Threads, on the other hand, is still relatively new, and its audience is mostly made up of young people in the United States as Threads is not out in Europe yet.

This difference in audience could be a major factor in determining which platform is more successful in the long run. If Threads can continue to grow its audience, it could become a major player in the social media landscape.

Monetization

Finally, it's worth considering how Twitter and Threads will be monetized. Twitter has a number of revenue streams, including advertising, data licensing, and commerce. Threads, on the other hand, has not yet announced any monetization plans.

This could be a major challenge for Threads, as it will need to find a way to generate revenue if it wants to be successful in the long run.

Now you: What do you think? Who will win the battle between Twitter and Threads?

