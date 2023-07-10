Old TweetDeck is back without an announcement

Users all around Twitter have been claiming that TweetDeck's older, superior version has reappeared, along with the free API access that allowed the development of third party Twitter applications. When Twitter abruptly established a rate-limiting barrier and removed the legacy APIs that allowed the old version of the functionality to work, while third-party apps were prohibited in January, TweetDeck suddenly became inaccessible last week.

Twitter unveiled a new version of TweetDeck last week, and it has since pulled back. The official Twitter Support account posted on Monday, July 3 that "We have just launched a new, improved version of TweetDeck," with the disclaimer that after 30 days, only Twitter Blue subscribers will have access to the application.

However, it did not keep important features like the Activity Tab and TweetDeck Teams, which allow users to share accounts without providing passwords, making it controversial with users. TweetDeck2.0 added various functionalities, including video docking and a Tweet composer feature.

With the help of the TweetDeck software, which makes use of the Twitter API, users can examine multiple feeds in individualized columns.

Twitter recently made TweetDeck "exclusive"

TweetDeck, a well-known social media management tool, will no longer be available to users who are not verified, according to a recent announcement from Twitter. The modification was announced to be effective as of August 2, 2023.

Twitter Blue, the verified tier of the service, is $8 per month or $84 per year. Editing tweets, giving your tweets priority in searches and chats, and seeing fewer adverts are just a few of the capabilities it offers. Additionally, verified users have a blue checkmark next to their names.

Twitter makes TweetDeck more ''exclusive''

Before being purchased by Twitter in 2011, TweetDeck was first released as a free, independent app in 2008. TweetDeck, which is geared toward Twitter power users and professionals, enables users to view tweets in a variety of customizable columns. No one is thrilled for the app to become a paid feature, given that it has been free for 15 years.

Use the old TweetDeck version while you can because it's not certain how long it will be accessible.

