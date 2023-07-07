Reddit gives moderators final warning to remove NSFW labels

Reddit controversy continues as the platform has given moderators of several subreddits a final warning to remove the NSFW labels from their communities, or else they will be removed from their moderator teams.

This comes after moderators of several subreddits began labeling their communities as NSFW in protest of Reddit's recent changes to its NSFW content policy.

What are the recent changes to Reddit's NSFW Content Policy?

In April 2023, Reddit made several changes to its NSFW Content Policy. These changes made it more difficult for users to find NSFW content, and they also made it more difficult for moderators to manage NSFW communities.

Some of the key changes include:

Requiring NSFW communities to be marked as such in their subreddit settings

Making it more difficult for users to search for NSFW content

Limiting the visibility of NSFW content in the Reddit app

What is NSFW Content?

NSFW stands for "Not Safe For Work". This type of content is considered to be sexually suggestive, or to contain violence or other graphic content that may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Reddit has a long history of allowing NSFW content on its platform, but in recent years, it has begun to take a stricter stance on this type of content.

Why did moderators start labeling their communities as NSFW?

Moderators of several subreddits began labeling their communities as NSFW in protest of these changes.

They felt that the changes violated their users' rights to access NSFW content, and that they made it too difficult for users to find the content they were looking for.

r/pics moderator has shared this about the situation:

What did Reddit say in response?

Reddit has said that the moderators' actions are a violation of its Content Policy and Moderator Code of Conduct, and that they must remove the NSFW labels immediately.

If they do not, they will face further consequences. Reddit has not said what the consequences for the moderators would be if they do not remove the NSFW labels.

It remains to be seen how this situation will be resolved. However, it is clear that Reddit is taking a stricter stance on NSFW content, and that moderators who violate its policies will face consequences.

It is possible that Reddit will eventually cave to the pressure from moderators and reverse some of the changes to its NSFW content policy.

