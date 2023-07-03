The new Microsoft Teams is coming sooner than expected

Microsoft has been working on a new Microsoft Teams client for its Windows operating system for a while. The company released a Microsoft Teams preview version of the new client several months ago that it said was two times faster than then old and less resource hungry. Microsoft claims that the new Teams uses 50% less memory and 70% less disk space than the classic version.

Back then, Microsoft informed administrators and users that it planned to release the new Microsoft Teams in late 2023. This schedule has changed as Microsoft has pressed the gas pedal.

A new Microsoft 365 admin center message, with the ID MC617066, informs administrators that Microsoft has changed the schedule. The option to switch to the new Microsoft Teams from the old client will become available in mid July 2023.

Microsoft Teams users may toggle the switch to use the new Microsoft Teams client from that moment on. System administrators get control over the functionality, naturally, while the new Teams toggle will become available on all non-managed devices at the time.

The new Microsoft Teams will replace the old client version in September 2023. New installations of Microsoft Teams will install the new version and all existing old installations of Teams will be migrated to the new version of the application gradually.

Administrators gain full control over the availability of the new Microsoft Teams and the rollout. A support page is available here that provides administrators with information on that. The default setting is Microsoft controlled, but administrators may disable the new Teams toggle switch or set Classic Teams as the default.

The new Microsoft Teams features "many of the features" of the classic Teams client already and also some new ones. Microsoft admits that it is still working on some features at this moment, including advanced calling features, such as call queues or reverse number lookups, breakout rooms or search in chats or channels.

The new Teams supports multiple accounts, which allows users to switch between these accounts. Microsoft published information on the supported features and the upcoming features of the new Microsoft Teams client here. Organizations who require one or multiple of the missing features may postpone the migration to the new Teams client until Microsoft implements these via updates.

Eventually, the new Teams will replace the classic version of Microsoft Teams.

Now You: do you use Microsoft Teams? (via Dr. Windows)

