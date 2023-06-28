Microsoft is finally ready to unleash Windows 11's Moments 3 Feature Update

Microsoft has released the monthly optional update for its Windows 11 operating system. The preview update, KB5027303, brings along with it the features of the Moments 3 update. Since these are included in the preview update, they will be part of next month's Patch Tuesday cumulative update and thus enabled for all users of the Windows 11 version 22H2 operating system.

Microsoft revealed information about the Moments 3 update, the update is the third update of its kind for Windows 11, in May 2023. Windows administrators could enable the new features on Windows 11 devices already since the May 2023 updates for the operating system.

Most expected a release as part of the June 2023 cumulative updates for the operating system, but that did not happen.

Now, Microsoft is targeting July 11, 2023 as the official release date for the third Moments update for Windows 11. Most Windows users may want to skip the installation of the preview update, as it should be considered a beta release.

As far as new features are concerned, there are plenty small changes and additions to Windows 11. You can check out my full overview here, but here is a short list for those in a hurry:

Live Captions expands to more languages.

Voice access commands for English dialects.

VPN status icon.

Option to add seconds to the taskbar clock.

Option to copy 2FA codes directly.

New one-key shortcuts in File Explorer.

Multi-kiosk mode.

Create live kernel memory dump in Task Manager.

New touch keyboard control options.

Support for Content Adaptive Brightness Control.

New USB4 hubs and devices page in Settings.

New Presence Sensing privacy settings.

Improved Settings search performance.

Print-key opens the Snipping Tool now.

Show 20 most recent tabs when using Alt-Tab.

Suggestions and search improvements for Simplified Chinese.

OneDrive information in accounts.

The preview update is available via Windows Update or as a standalone download. Administrators need to select the install action manually to download and install the preview update via Windows Update.

The features will land in two weeks time on all Windows 11 systems that are configured to install updates automatically.

The update does not introduce any new known issues according to Microsoft, but since it is still in testing, there is a chance that a new issue may be detected in the coming two weeks before it is pushed to the majority of Windows 11 devices.

The preview update includes the usual number of fixes. The list is long and it includes reliability improvements, issues in Intune and Teams, an issue that could lead to the deletion of policies in the Registry, or a File Explorer issue that lead to hangs.

Now You: what is your take on these new features? Anything that sounds useful to you?

