Google Chrome 114 security update fixes 4 vulnerabilities

Google released a security update for its Google Chrome 114 web browser that addresses four different security issues in the browser. The desktop and Android versions of Google Chrome are affected by the issue, as are third-party web browsers that use Chromium as their core.

The security update is available already and most Chrome installations will receive the update over the course of the coming days and weeks.

Chrome users on desktop systems may speed up the installation of the update in the following way:

Select Menu > Help > About Google Chrome, or, load chrome://settings/help directly in the browser's address bar. Chrome checks for updates and will download the new version automatically. Restart the browser.

The About page displays the installed version whenever it is opened.

The following versions of Google Chrome are protected from potential attacks that target the vulnerabilities:

Google Chrome for Mac: 114.0.5735.198

Google Chrome for Linux: 114.0.5735.198

Google Chrome for Windows: 114.0.5735.198 or 114.0.5735.199

Google Chrome for Android: 114.0.5735.196

The security issues in Chrome 114

Google lists only three of the four security issues that it patched in the latest Chrome update. The company does not reveal information about security issues that it discovered internally.

The three security issues listed on the official Chrome Releases blog have a severity rating of high, which is second only to critical:

[$20000][1452137] High CVE-2023-3420: Type Confusion in V8. Reported by Man Yue Mo of GitHub Security Lab on 2023-06-07

[$10000][1447568] High CVE-2023-3421: Use after free in Media. Reported by Piotr Bania of Cisco Talos on 2023-05-22

[$5000][1450397] High CVE-2023-3422: Use after free in Guest View. Reported by asnine on 2023-06-01

They address user after free and type confusion vulnerabilities in the components V8, Media and Guest View. Google makes no mention of exploits in the wild.

Chrome users may still want to update the browser as soon as possible to protect it from potential attacks. Third-party Chromium-based browsers such as Microsoft Edge, Brave, Vivaldi or Opera are affected as well and will be updated accordingly, usually in a matter of days.

Closing Words

This is the third point update for Chrome 114. Google released Chrome 114 on May 31, 2023. It fixed 16 security issues in the browser. On June 7, Google released an update for a critical security issue in Chrome that Google confirmed to be exploited in the wild, and another security update a week later to address a critical security issue in Chrome.

Chrome 115 is scheduled for a July 12, 2023 release.

Now You: when do you update your browsers?

